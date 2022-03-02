12 Hidden iMessage Features You Need To Know About

For hundreds of years, writing letters was the height of long-distance communications technology. Handwritten messages were carried by couriers on foot or on horseback, sometimes over vast distances. The turnaround time for response could be days, weeks, or longer. The invention of the telephone allowed for near-instantaneous communication and mobile phone technologies allowed us to take our conversations all over the globe, and beyond. It seemed, for a while, that written communication might become a thing of the past.

Instead, cell phones gave us a new way to send letters, in the form of discreet digital messages. In some ways, text messaging feels like a callback to an earlier time, but just because you're basically sending hundreds of short letters to your friends and family, doesn't mean it needs to feel like the 1800s.

Using Apple's iMessage application, available on Apple iPhones, iPads, and Macs, offers a slate of cool features you may not be aware of. Here are some of the ways you can bring your written correspondence into the present and feel like you're living in the future.