The Reason Google Just Publicly Called Out Apple

Google has publicly called out Apple for causing one of the biggest issues with text messaging. The most obvious visual difference is the color of the text bubbles, as messages sent between iPhones and through Apple's iMessage system are blue, while standard text messages appear green, but this isn't the issue Google has.

Apple's iMessage system was introduced in 2011, and allows iOS users to message each other via the internet. The messages are sent and received through the same app Apple's customers use for regular texts, and regular texts are sent if iMessages are disabled or the person sending or receiving the message lacks an internet connection. It also includes other features, like the ability to tag individual contacts in group chats, react to specific messages, and share your location.

However, when sending a message between an iPhone and a device that uses a different OS like Android, texts don't have any of these features. That's because they're sent over an archaic system, and after years of debate, it seems Google has finally had enough.