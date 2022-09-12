Why It's Important For Apple To Finally Add RCS Support

The iOS vs Android war has become a staple occurrence in the tech space, but the bone of contention isn't always constant. Sometimes it's the security, other times it's the integration, or just overall performance. But recently Google vs Apple has been in the news over another specific conflict: RCS support.

If this is the first you're hearing of it, here's the problem: cross-platform texting is broken, Google says, and users miss out on many of the features that make modern texting seamless and interactive. There are no read receipts, message reactions, typing indicators, and no support for end-to-end encryption, all of which are present on Apple's proprietary messaging service, iMessage. Google has been pressing Apple to adopt RCS messaging on its devices, claiming that the addition will make for interoperability and improve the texting experience between iOS and Android users.

To paint a clearer picture, here are all the functionalities that would be added to the iOS-Android texting experience if Apple added RCS support.