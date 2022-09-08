Apple Isn't Budging On The RCS Vs. iMessage Debate

The debate over Apple's use of differently-colored message bubbles on iMessage to differentiate texts from Android has been raging for several years. Things came to a head in 2022 when Google decided to publicly call out Apple on the matter. The debate exists because text messages sent to iOS devices from an Android phone show up as green text bubbles, not the blue-colored bubble representing texts from iPhones. Apple's decision to color-code messages has been blamed for creating a rift between iOS and Android users — with some reports even claiming that the youngsters owning an Android smartphone were subjected to bullying and mockery (via WSJ).

Aside from the social issues supposedly caused by the colored bubbles, iMessage was also notoriously bad at interoperability. For example, a message sent from an iPhone to an Android device is converted to a standard SMS format, which does not support advanced features like read receipts, typing indicators, and message reactions. Group chats — which is a fairly common feature on messaging platforms — become an absolute nightmare on iMessage if some of the participants use an Android smartphone.

Things get progressively worse when people attempt to transfer multimedia files between Android and Apple devices. In such cases, iMessage defaults to the archaic MMS format that is now close to two decades old. The result? Smooth 1080p videos are compressed into oblivion and transformed into tiny files barely 100 pixels wide. As outrageous as it might sound, Apple has done absolutely nothing to improve iMessage's interoperability, and it has also long decided against launching an iMessage app for Android — and by the looks of it, no amount of pressure will change that. This was made amply clear when Apple CEO Tim Cook was recently asked a question about the topic.