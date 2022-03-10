Google Tries To One-Up iMessage With Messages Update

Google has detailed a whole bunch of new features that are making their way to its Messages app, some of which make cross-platform (read: between Android and iPhone) messaging a lot more bearable. The key to it all is RCS (Rich Communication Services), the next-gen SMS experience that brings over the cool features from messaging apps like WhatsApp and Telegram to the Messages app on Android. Let's start with the elephant in the room — emoji reactions, or the lack of them.

So far, emoji reactions for the Android-iMessage tunnel were actually translated as such in text form. For example, the LOL emoji reaction was literally transcribed "laugh out loud" in the conversation chain. Needless to say, nobody liked it, and a lot of Android phone users have actually been kicked out of conversations for the same. This finally changes with the latest update. Emoji reactions sent from an iPhone will now appear as emojis in the Messages app. The feature is currently live for English users, but support for more languages will arrive soon.