Are Hercules Power Tools From Harbor Freight Any Good?

When it comes to purchasing tools, inexpensive is tempting, but low price can sometimes also mean low quality, and a broken tool is a useless tool. Harbor Freight has long been a place to buy low-priced tools of all kinds, and the outlet recently began offering its own line of power tools under the Hercules brand.

Harbor Freight's Hercules line is not limited to the familiar assortment of drills, angle grinders, circular saws, and standard cordless tools we see from other manufacturers. The Hercules line also includes several demolition hammers, a bench grinder, a planer, table saws, and a 66-lb jackhammer. Hercules tools come in 12 and 20-volt varieties with the appropriate batteries and chargers to power them, and many accessories are also readily available if needed.

So, how do the Hercules tools stack up against similar offerings from other manufacturers like Milwaukee, DeWalt, Ryobi, Black and Decker, and others?