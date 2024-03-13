Who Makes Metabo Cordless Tools, And Are They Any Good?
There are quite a few major players in the cordless power tool space, though one of most storied names in the industry is Metabo. As a major manufacturer, Metabo has been producing battery-operated tools since the 1980s, including a number of drills, grinders, vacuums, and more. In that time, the brand has grown into an industry stalwart, though interested consumers may like to know more about the entity and whether its line of cordless tools is generally considered to be of high quality.
Metabo itself is a Germany-based company, with its origin dating back to 1924. The manufacturer has developed a wide array of products over the course of its century-plus lifespan, though it is particularly well known for its production of high-performance batteries for use in cordless machinery. The entire line of Metabo tools is ostensibly developed and produced at the company's headquarters in the German city of Nürtingen.
Notably, Metabo is not to be confused with Metabo HPT. Metabo was acquired by Hitachi Koki in 2016, and 2018 subsequently saw the parent company change their American name of Hitachi Power Tools to Metabo HPT. Despite the shared "Metabo" moniker, the two companies operate independently.
Metabo cordless tools are well-received (but not particularly popular)
While Metabo offers a sizable list of cordless products ranging from rivet guns to impact drivers, its selection of cordless power saws is particularly popular. For example, the Metabo 602266890 SSE 18 LTX COMPACT Reciprocating Saw has amassed a 4.1-star Amazon rating at a price point of $114.96. Kits from the manufacturer don't have as good of a reputation, with the Metabo BS 18 LT BL 2x 2.0Ah kit 18V Brushless Drill/Driver 2.0Ah Kit clocking in at a 2.5-star Amazon rating at a price of $209.99.
Overall, the suite of Metabo's cordless offerings has generally received positive attention from consumers. Most products under this category on the company's official Amazon page fall into the 4-star to 4.5-star rating range. Positive reviews of Metabo's cordless tools generally praise their portability and compact nature, strong battery life, and sufficient amount of power. However, some customers have noted that certain products, such as the Metabo 602396890 Cordless Impact Driver, are actually produced in China, rather than Germany.
Despite many consumers recommending Metabo's cordless tools, the brand's popularity is ultimately surpassed by other large entities in the same space. Metabo HPT's products, in particular, have a substantially higher quantity of reviews on Amazon, and the company is even further eclipsed by juggernauts like DEWALT and Milwaukee's cordless tools.