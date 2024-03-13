Who Makes Metabo Cordless Tools, And Are They Any Good?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There are quite a few major players in the cordless power tool space, though one of most storied names in the industry is Metabo. As a major manufacturer, Metabo has been producing battery-operated tools since the 1980s, including a number of drills, grinders, vacuums, and more. In that time, the brand has grown into an industry stalwart, though interested consumers may like to know more about the entity and whether its line of cordless tools is generally considered to be of high quality.

Metabo itself is a Germany-based company, with its origin dating back to 1924. The manufacturer has developed a wide array of products over the course of its century-plus lifespan, though it is particularly well known for its production of high-performance batteries for use in cordless machinery. The entire line of Metabo tools is ostensibly developed and produced at the company's headquarters in the German city of Nürtingen.

Notably, Metabo is not to be confused with Metabo HPT. Metabo was acquired by Hitachi Koki in 2016, and 2018 subsequently saw the parent company change their American name of Hitachi Power Tools to Metabo HPT. Despite the shared "Metabo" moniker, the two companies operate independently.