Corded Vs Cordless Power Tools: Which Are Better?

Picking the right tool for the job isn't always about whether the task requires a hammer, saw, drill, and so on. You may also have to decide if you're better off using a cordless power tool or a corded one that needs to be plugged into an outlet to function. In those kinds of situations, how do you choose?

There are benefits and drawbacks to both kinds of power tools, and whether or not any of those nuances deter you depends on how you expect to use them. Before you attempt to decide which version of a given tool you want, take some time to think about the projects you'll need them for. Will you be working primarily in a garage or workshop? Do you plan on taking your tools with you to offsite jobs? Is space a limiting factor? How long do you believe the tools will have to sit unused before you'll be powering them up again?

Once you've considered the probable scenarios in which you'll be using them, it's time to start thinking about what really sets corded and cordless power tools apart.