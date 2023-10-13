How To Pick The Right Extension Cord (And Why It Matters More Than You Think)

Despite so many electronics these days being designed around wireless use (even if they inevitably require charging via some sort of wired connection), there are still plenty of devices that will need to remain anchored to a power source. This is fine, all things considered, except that sometimes those power cords are a bit too short for the space they're being used in.

This is where you might be tempted to use an extension cord. They're a simple way to stretch the reach of a given power cable just that little bit farther (or a lot farther, depending) so you can plug everything in without rearranging an entire room or entertainment center. But there's a bit of a catch: You don't want to grab just any extension cord you find.

Much like electronics, extension cords are designed across a plethora of criteria when it comes to energy consumption (or, in this case, transfer). Much like how not all USB cables are created equal, not all extension cords are built to handle the same amount of amperage, volts, or environmental conditions. It's extremely important to avoid using a cord that can't handle the load of whatever it is you're connecting it to; otherwise, you risk electrical shocks, damage to plugged-in devices, or even fires.