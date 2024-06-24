Northern Tool Vs. Harbor Freight Off-Road Jacks: How Do They Compare?

People often love to go outdoors and enjoy nature. For some, that's as simple as taking a walk in a park or a leisurely bike ride along a maintained bike path. Others like to get farther from civilization by driving their off-road vehicles deep down mountain Forest Service roads and desert two-tracks.

Before setting out on your first off-road adventure, there are some things you should know. Aspects of trip planning like letting someone know where you're going and when you'll return are common across all types of outdoor adventures. However, there are some specific items you should keep in your vehicle in case you get a flat tire or have some other trouble. An off-road jack like those carried by Northern Tool and Harbor Freight could come in handy on an off-road trip.

Harbor Freight and Northern Tool offer bargain prices on their store-brand tools and equipment, although Northern Tool sells some name brand products as well. In the off-road jack category, Harbor Freight offers its line of Badland jacks, while Northern Tool sells its store brand Strongway Off-Road Jack in addition to a selection of Hi-Lift brand jacks.