10 Items To Keep In Your Car In Case You Get A Flat Tire

No matter what you do, you can never completely avoid a flat tire. It's just one of those things that comes with driving. However, you can make sure you're well-prepared to handle it when it occurs. Otherwise, you could be stranded or helpless, miles away from home or an auto repair shop.

According to an AAA Club Alliance report, nearly a third of all car troubles on the road are related to tires. In fact, every second, about seven tires get punctured somewhere in the United States, adding up to roughly 220 million flat tires every year.

While nobody likes finding themselves in an emergency, you'll likely experience about five flat tires in your lifetime. Yet nearly 40 million Americans don't have a clue what to do when they get a flat. The first step towards feeling prepared for this emergency is packing the right tools. But what do you need to pack in case you get a flat tire beyond a spare tire, jack, and wrenches? Let's get into the details of everything you might need.