How Long Can You Really Drive On A Spare Tire?

There's never a convenient moment to get a flat tire, but that's just the way of the world. So, the next time you find yourself breaking out the jack, wrench, and spare tire, take a minute to consider how far away the nearest shop is. Spare tires aren't built for long-distance travel, and they certainly aren't built for speed.

The most common spare tire is the infamous "donut." These are usually found in sedans and compact cars, and they get their name from their puffy, rounded appearance. Auto experts advise keeping your travel distance under 50 miles when driving on a donut. Any further, and you could run into trouble.

Even full-sized spares, like those in trucks and SUVs, have their limits. Many full-sized spares are thinner than the rest of the wheels, and they may even come from a different manufacturer. While they can support a greater load and travel further than donuts, full-sized spares aren't always a permanent fix. If yours has a different tread pattern, size, or shape than the rest of your tires, the 50-mile max range still applies.