How Fast Can You Actually Drive On A Spare Tire?

Getting a flat tire is annoying and an unfortunately common occurrence for most drivers. Fortunately, a lot of cars come with spare tires to get you back on the road (hopefully in the direction of a tire shop). But anyone who has swapped out their car's wheel and tire for a spare, also known colloquially as a "donut," has likely noticed that it doesn't look anything like the factory-equipped wheels on your car and is not only smaller in diameter, much significantly thinner.

However, that should not be a cause for alarm, as it's perfectly safe to drive on that tire to get you off the side of the road. Given the size of the tire, it's safe to assume that it has fairly limited abilities compared to a full-size tire. After all, tires are an often overlooked yet vital performance part of any car. But how limiting are spare tires? How fast can you safely go without risking yet another lost tire?