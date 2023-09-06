Track Day Driving Acura's NSX Revealed The Big Upgrade That'll Improve Any Car

When looking at performance parts for a car, tires aren't always the most exciting to look at. It's easy to get worked up over a turbocharger or possibly a huge aerodynamic wing, or stripping every last possible ounce of weight off a car to make it lighter. But looking at tread pattern and rubber compounds can feel like going to the dentist: worth it, but ultimately a bit of a chore. That's exactly how I thought a little over a week ago, but Bridgestone managed to make me reconsider.

Bridgestone invited me to Atlanta Motorsports Park to try out its updated line of Potenza performance tires. I went in almost entirely blind and without much of an opinion on what tire brand was best, outside of "don't buy anything too cheap."

After spending several hours on the track and road with different sets of rubber on four wildly different cars, I can say without a doubt that tires are a more vital performance component than I gave them credit for, and are absolutely worth the time and money it takes to research and buy the perfect set for your car. After all, you could have the best race car in the world with unholy amounts of power, lightning fast transmission, and literal tons of downforce, but if you have a lousy set of tires, you won't be going that far.