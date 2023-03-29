2023 Subaru BRZ Review: The Fun Never Ends

Since Subaru handled the major mechanical engineering, it won't be a surprise to learn that the BRZ uses the same 2.4-liter flat-4 engine that's available in the Ascent, Legacy and Outback, just without the turbocharger. Output is rated at 228 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque, which doesn't seem like much, but is plenty for a sprightly little coupe that tips the scales at just 2,815 pounds.

A lot of enthusiasts continue to complain about the BRZ's lack of a turbocharger, but I really don't think it needs one. Subaru tweaked the 2.4-liter engine to deliver its peak torque at 3,700 rpm, rather than the lofty 6,400 rpm of the old BRZ's 2.0-liter engine. This means there's more low-end grunt when you need it, and you aren't constantly having to downshift to eke out passing power.

Tyler Clemmensen/SlashGear

On that note, while you can spec the Subaru BRZ with a six-speed automatic transmission, the standard six-speed manual is truly the way to go. With its light clutch and short-throw shifter, the BRZ has one of the best stick-shifts around, and it really fits with this car's whole driver-focused nature. Buyers seem to agree: Subaru says roughly 70 percent of BRZ customers choose to shift their own gears. This gives the BRZ one of the highest manual transmission take rates in the entire automotive industry. A round of applause for these true believers.

That's not to say the automatic gearbox doesn't have some advantages, of course. On the BRZ Limited, the six-speed auto unlocks adaptive cruise control, and regardless of trim level, this transmission is more fuel-efficient, with EPA ratings of 21 mpg city, 30 mpg highway and 25 mpg combined. Manual models reduce those numbers to 20 mpg city, 27 mpg highway and 22 mpg combined. But also, let's be real: If you're buying a two-door sports car, how much do you really care about radar cruise and a couple miles per gallon?