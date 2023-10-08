If You See This On Your Tires Get Them Replaced ASAP

Every driver has a uniquely different experience with their vehicle of choice, but each car owner has at least one thing in common — They all have to watch out for the signs of and manage the wear and tear of crucial components.

The FWHA reports that, in 2021, vehicles in the United States covered more than three billion miles. This, all told, is an astronomical amount of work being put in by tires of all sorts. As vehicle components go, they're the most subject to wear on the roads (literally) and among the most potentially dangerous if neglected. There's one particular urgent warning sign that can absolutely never be ignored: tire cords.

Let's take a look at exactly what tire cords are, how to spot them, and what they mean for your vehicle and its current condition. The safety implications of tire cords, it must be stressed, are severe.