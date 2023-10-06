Are You Rotating The Tires On Your Car Often Enough? Here's The General Guide

Washing, cleaning the interior, changing the oil, refilling fluids, changing a headlight — vehicle ownership can be a long string of small maintenance tasks like this, and it's important to stay on top of them. Not changing oil regularly, for instance, can impair the engine's performance. Rotating tires is another job that drivers must undertake.

The tricky thing with some of these vital tasks is determining how often to do them. Our vehicles, of course, waste no time telling us when they need charging or fuel, but when it comes to tire rotation, things can be far less clear-cut.

The advice can be somewhat contradictory, and different vehicle models and tire brands may require a different approach. However, there's no "correct" answer to how often you should rotate your tires. Still, there are some general guidelines to follow and reasons why rotating tires should be a driver's priority, regardless of how many miles they accumulate.