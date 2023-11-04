Here's How Long The Automatic Transmission In Your Car Will Probably Last

When you think of the parts of your car that have a finite lifespan, you probably think of the usual suspects like your tires or windshield wipers. In actuality, though, every single part of your car is only good for so long, it's just that most of it is built tough. Barring extreme circumstances or just lengthy ownership, you'd ideally never experience a sudden hardware failure. It can happen, though, and you should be vigilant for it.

Take, for instance, your automatic transmission. It's just a lever for shifting into drive, right? It couldn't possibly experience that much wear and tear. Well, all that gear shifting actually takes a very real toll on the components of the gearbox. Built tough though it may be, any automatic transmission has a general shelf life, and once that time expires, those gears could go out of whack at the drop of a hat. The big question is what that shelf life is.