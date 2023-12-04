5 Crucial Warning Signs That Your Tires Definitely Need To Be Replaced

Few things are more dangerous than driving with bad tires. Losing just one of your tires while on the road is enough to cause a major accident or irreversible damage to your vehicle. In fact, simply using tires without enough friction can prove fatal in some circumstances.

Tire treads are primarily made out of rubber, and while rubber is great for gripping on the road, it also wears out as it's used. This wearing out could be invisible for those who don't know what to look for. It doesn't help that tires don't wear out evenly, and if you don't rotate them often, you might see a drastic diminishing on one or two tires alone instead of the whole set.

With better tire-making techniques, they have progressively become sturdier, and they can last up to a decade without needing replacement if you take care of them well. However, you shouldn't wait the whole 10 years before replacing your tires, there are some telltale signs that your tires are damaged or worn and begging to be changed. Watch out for these to avoid tire failure.