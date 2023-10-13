This Age-Old Trick Can Help Ensure Tire Safety: Here's How To Do It Correctly

The reason behind the NHTSA's updated Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards (FMVSS) in 2007 is mainly to reduce tire failure or blowouts caused by tire degradation or underinflation. As such, FMVSS No. 138 and 139 require all passenger cars and light trucks to have an onboard tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS) to mitigate tire-related crashes.

However, the NHTSA study revealed vehicles with lower tread depths or balding tires (between 0 and 4/32") have a significantly higher chance of tire failure, magnifying the importance of tire condition. In 2021, 622 people died in tire-related crashes, so it's vital to check your tires for proper inflation and excessive wear periodically.

Tires typically have treadwear indicators to show the driver it's time for a tire change. The wear indicators are small, raised sections between the treads. When the tire tread is level with the wear indicator, the tire needs replacing. However, without wear indicators, there's an age-old trick that could help you determine the tread wear of your tires without special tools.