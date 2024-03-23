How To Know What Your Vehicle's Tire Pressure Should Be

Checking the tire pressure with the gauge is much simpler than remembering to do it. After removing the cap from the air valve, it's best before doing anything else to place it somewhere secure, as any driver knows they tend to roll far away in the slightest gust of wind. You then place the air pressure gauge against the stem, knowing you've done it properly when you hear that soothing sound of hissing air. Both a manual or digital tire pressure gauge will do the trick. On the manual, a dial will typically point to the number, and a digital one will just display it. Once you compare it to what's recommended, you'll obviously need to either release some air or add some in, unless it's one of those rare, fortunate times in which the pressure is right on.

To fill, place the nozzle from the air compressor on the tire valve stem, which may flow automatically upon insertion, or require pulling a lever, but in either case, you know it's working when you hear the air flowing. Getting it to the exact recommended air pressure is tough on the first try, so keep checking the pressure until it lines up. If the tire needs to be deflated instead, you can press the small dot on the back of the tire pressure gauge into the valve stem pin, or instead press on it with a screwdriver, at which point you'll hear air coming out. It's a process that takes less time than one thinks and you should actually check your car's tire pressure once per month, which will eventually cause you to know your recommended psi by heart.