11 Harbor Freight Finds That Could Come In Handy For Off-Road Enthusiasts
Backroad trails beckon adventurers from all corners of the country. Exploring off-road trails and landscapes will bring drivers into contact with the most intense features of the Earth's terrain. From trails that run through forested areas to dune bashing and water fording, there's a wide range of off-road activity options available to the bravest of drivers.
Preparing for your off-roading adventures takes some careful planning, though. It's not enough to slap on a few mud tires and pack a shovel or two into the back of the Jeep. Fortunately, Harbor Freight is a goldmine of gear that can help set your off-roading plans on the right path. Off-roaders will often face unique difficulties that other drivers never have to think about. The result is an extreme sporting hobby that demands a few niche pieces of automotive equipment that might fit more naturally in a mechanic's garage than one in a typical home. From specially fitted lights to rescue tools like tire inflators and winches, these are just a few excellent finds that Harbor Freight has to offer. You might even consider pairing your off-road kit with some of Harbor Freight's great lineup for camping, hiking, and outdoor survivalist hobbies for a well-rounded arsenal of adventure gear to support your enthusiastic explorations whenever the mood strikes.
Badland 10,000-lb. Recovery Snatch Strap
The Badland 10,000-lb. Recovery Snatch Strap is a great starting point when discussing off-road equipment that the weekend warrior might require. This recovery strap offers a 30,000-lb. breaking strength and stretches up to 20% for durability and reliable vehicle recovery. Off-roaders will often work in groups when tackling a difficult hill climb or mud obstacle. This can leave one or more vehicles stuck or even flipped over. The use of recovery straps is a crucial part of the off-roading experience and they have come to form a necessary carve out in any off-roader's toolbox. Getting pulled back onto the path or righted after a tumble is part of the fun and it also means the difference between continuing on and potentially having to abandon a vehicle.
The Badland recovery strap retails for $65 at Harbor Freight and features a number of important technological functions that may not be immediately obvious in a simple tow rope. The heavy duty nylon webbing generates excellent elasticity over the straps 3" by 30' dimension. This creates the stretch required to gain essential traction before the full weight of the tow is directed through the strap. Combined with abrasion guards within the hook segments, this recovery strap is a workhorse.
Quinn 66-Piece Socket Set (Three-Drive, SAE and Metric)
Spot repairs while out on the open trail will often sneak up on you. A jostle from the environment can loosen a nut or disconnect an important component altogether. A standard socket set is therefore a must-have piece of equipment when traversing off-road trails. The Quinn 66-Piece Socket Set (with three drive ratches and SAE and Metric sockets) is a monumental selection in this category. Retailing for $60 — or $45 for members of Harbor Freight's Inside Track Club — the socket set offers all three standard drive sizes (1/4-inch, 3/8-inch, and 1/2-inch), and comes in three different lengths for easy access to any recess you may need to claw your way into for a spot repair. Add in an extension bar for each ratchet handle and you've got a full-service socket kit at a wonderful price point. To make the package even more attractive, the ratchets are each a 72-tooth, quick release model that's styled roughly on the minimalism of the chrome-forward Snap-on tools. They look great and provide high performance turning power. Rounding out the package is a heavy duty molded case that allows you to easily organize the entire set and toss is quickly into the back of your Jeep or truck for a weekend out on the trails.
Cen-Tech Portable Car Battery Jump Starter with 150 PSI Air Compressor
At $90, there's little that compares to the dual-purpose Cen-Tech Portable Car Battery Jump Starter with 150 PSI Air Compressor. An emergency battery starter is a crucial addition to an off-road enthusiast's kit. This will get you back up and running even under the most distressing conditions. A portable jump start kit — specifically removing the need for proximity with another vehicle's battery compartment — can mean the difference between hours spent waiting for rescue and a heightened level of self-sufficiency. This jump starter features a 630 peak amp rating for a solid backup when you need it most. The 12-volt sealed lead-acid battery provides up to 20 hours of power, and it doubles as an inflator and air compressor when the need arises. The 150 PSI air compressor can pump up your vehicle's tires in a hurry or provide crucial compressed air to other tools in a pinch.
The double-duty that this tool pulls can't be underestimated. Space saving gear is a premium in any off-road expedition. Whether you're looking to get far off the beaten path and perhaps even camp while out on the trail or are just going away for the day, a light packout that doesn't hog space is a big deal. Even more impressive is the addition of two extra features on the Cen-Tech unit. It comes with a USB charging accessory — with 10 watts of power — and a 3-LED work light for use in darker conditions.
Badland Apex 12,000-lb. Winch
In conjunction with a rescue line, any off-road vehicle can benefit significantly from the outfitting of a winch. These devices are fitted on or above the front bumper and deliver incredible towing force that can work with a vehicle's movement or in place of it — in the event of a stuck off-roader. If you've driven into severe muddy conditions and can't regain wheel traction, a winch can provide the crucial pulling force necessary to put your vessel back into action. The Badland Apex 12,000-lb. Winch is a perfect example. It's built for use in extreme conditions, with an IP69K ingress protection rating that extends to include massive blasts from pressurized jets of water (up to 1,450 PSI), alongside water submersion and all dust particles. The relocation cables allow the winch to be mounted wherever you'll get the most use, and it can be controlled remotely, allowing a driver to winch themselves out of a jam from behind the wheel and then engage their accelerator in a single, smooth operation, for instance.
The steel wire rope extends out to 80 feet, with an oversized forged alloy steel hook at the end. The winch is priced at $570, placing it in roughly the same cost orbit as many other products in the category from Harbor Freight, but the performance is a step above the rest. Moreover, Inside Track Club Members can often get a deal on the unit.
Hercules 20V Brushless Ultra Torque Impact Wrench Kit
In the same way that every car enthusiast needs a socket set for basic repairs, an impact wrench is an equally crucial piece of equipment. The Hercules 20V Brushless Ultra Torque Impact Wrench Kit provides users with everything they'll need to tighten and remove stubborn bolts. An impact wrench infinitely speeds up the process of fixing issues under the hood, and it's a necessary tool for speedy wheel changes and much more. Hercules is a Harbor-Freight-owned brand and it's one of the company's highest performing options — far exceeding the reliability of the competitive Bauer brand that's also offered on Harbor Freight shelves. Hercules cordless power tools run on a 20-volt battery system and deliver incredible power output.
The kit retails for $250 and comes with a 5Ah battery, a fast charger, and the impact wrench itself. It's a half-inch drive configuration for great torque production, rising to 1,500-ft.-lbs. of breakaway torque. The variable speed trigger makes for great control when nudging a fastener, as well. Moreover, the auto modes are uniquely suited to prevent over-tightening or loosening when tearing into a fast fix out in the elements.
Maddox 12V, 125 PSI High-Performance Inflator
A tire inflator is another core feature that should sit prominently in an off-road enthusiast's range kit. Flats are sadly all too common when dealing with rough terrain and the unknown elements that unpaved driving can throw your way. Routine drivers might have to worry about a nail puncture, but off-roaders must contend with all kinds of issues that could introduce pressure loss. Moreover, drivers handling the wilds of the off-road scene may require the ability to flatten and then reinflate their tires while traversing certain obstacles — when driving in sand or heavy mud conditions, for instance. Snow, paved roadways, and other driving conditions demand a fully inflated wheelbase, however.
The Maddox 12V, 125 PSI High-Performance Inflator is the solution that many off-road explorers turn to. Listed on Harbor Freight for $140, the inflator is powered by a direct-drive motor that can inflate a tire from 10 PSI all the way back up to 30 PSI in just two minutes. The inflator weighs 18.5 pounds, making for a compact and portable inflation tool that's easy to throw into the back of an off-road vehicle. The 24-foot hose is more than capable of reaching around your vehicle and can run continuously at 40 PSI for 40 minutes.
Roadshock Edge 6 LED Off-Road Spot/Flood Light Combo
Lighting is also critically important for off-road safety. Drivers may find themselves running through a vicious storm that reduces visibility considerably, or they may drive into low light conditions as the Sun begins to set (or even before its rise). Powerful LED lighting is a great accessory to introduce to your vehicle if you plan to run it in unfamiliar terrain. With the Roadshock Edge 6 LED Off-Road Spot/Flood Combo light attachment, pouring essential light onto the path ahead is simple and highly effective. It's a long spotlight that can be used to find waypoints or travel partners, and doubles as a wide-output floodlight for potent illumination to support night driving. The combo light also features an amber running light for a more ambient illumination mode when walking around the vehicle without disturbing others.
The combo light unit retails for $160, but is only available in store as of May 16, 2024. The unit produces 7,500 lumens to create a solid light beam for feature identification with ease and can cover a distance of 700 feet in low angle mode or 3,700 feet in its high configuration.
Haul-Master 400-lb. Aluminum Motorcycle Carrier
Many off-road drivers won't just be looking to explore the wild trails of the backcountry by truck or Jeep. Getting out into nature more directly involves hiking, camping, or even dirt biking. Many people love the idea of bringing along a dirt bike or two to explore the trails with a little more intimacy and action. This is where the Haul-Master 400-lb. Aluminum Motorcycle Carrier comes into play. Selling for just $170 (compared to $240 in a competitor's model). The rack is built with a ramp integrated into its construction for easy loading and unloading. It's built from a sturdy aluminum frame that's lightweight yet strong. The unit can carry a bike weighing up to 400 pounds and features adjustable dimensions to accommodate large or small motorcycle builds. The rack also introduces a clamp-on front wheel device to enhance dirt bike security when parked. With a universal 2-inch receiver compatibility, the Haul-Master rack is a potent addition for any off-road driver seeking a little added exploration versatility in their rig.
Maddox Heavy Duty Automotive Tire Repair Kit
In coordination with a tire inflator, it's a good idea to keep a tire repair kit on hand for any mishaps that may befall your group and vehicle. Regardless of the inflation level you're running with, there will almost certainly come a time when a puncture threatens to derail your ride, at least for a short time. The terrain can be demanding, and all kinds of hazards can come together to leave your tires incapacitated. The Maddox Heavy Duty Automotive Tire Repair Kit costs $22 and can get you back on the hunt for the next big thrill in minutes rather than hours.
The kit comes with 60 self-vulcanizing repair cords and a reamer and insertion tool that feature large T-handles to provide ample grip and leverage on the repair surface. The kit includes everything required to fix nearly any tread puncture you might run up against and is conveniently housed in an organized carrying case. The set contains pliers, a knife, and hex keys as well for full variability in the repair specifics. Valve stems, cores, caps, and a four-in-one core tool are also features in the kit to round out a truly versatile staple of modern driving and emergency repair.
Roadshock 22-in. Spot/Flood Combo LED Light Bar
A full-fledged light bar, the Roadshock 22-inch Spot/Flood Combo LED Light Bar bathes the roadway or trail ahead in light whenever the need arises. OSRAM LED lighting provides 3,800 lumens in an IP67 rated outer shell that's durable enough to survive water fording and intense dust and debris exposure. The bar features anti-vibration mounting points and cooling fins to ensure longevity and durability while positioned on your vehicle, even in conditions of maximum punishment. The lighting offers a beam that reaches 1,210 feet ahead of your vehicle for great illumination while driving in low light conditions.
Used in coordination with a smaller spot beam or simply on its own as a primary off-road lighting solution, this LED bar offers immense visibility that drastically improves the driving safety for everyone in the car and beyond. The light bar from Roadshock sells at Harbor Freight for $80 and is available for purchase online, adding another feather in its cap.
Badland 3-Ton Off-Road Jack
There are plenty of times when lifting a vehicle will become necessary. In the workshop, any repair that might take place underneath the vehicle demands the ability to jack the chassis up in the air. The same can be said for driving out on the open trail. In fact, it's perhaps even more important to have access to the bottom portion of an off-road vehicle. Emergency repairs that are necessary to getting back to drivability can mean the difference between a wonderful day or weekend away on the trails or becoming stranded and waiting for rescue. The Badland 3-Ton Off-Road Jack offers the solution to this sticking point.
Selling for $320, the off-road jack from Badland features hefty wheels for use in all kinds of terrain conditions (beyond the flat and clean floors of an automotive shop). It features the same Rapid Pump system that other Harbor Freight (and specifically Badland brand) jacks tout for quick ascension off the ground. The jack can bring a 6,000-pound vehicle load up to a maximum lift height of 29-1/16 inches and introduces a wrap-around steel skid plate with an elongated length for full stability on soft and potentially risky surfaces like sand or gravel. Changing tires or accessing the undercarriage is a core functionality that must remain protected while out in off-road driving conditions, and this off-road jack performs that capability admirably.