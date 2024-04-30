10 Harbor Freight Finds To Help You Survive In The Wild
Getting lost outdoors isn't something most people want to experience, but if at all you do get stranded, it doesn't have to mean disaster — especially not with our curated list of top 10 survival items you can find at Harbor Freight. While not all of Harbor Freight's products are top-tier, the store consistently offers affordable necessities. You won't want fancy gear, just essentials to make your journey smooth.
We have focused on choosing affordable, lightweight, and multifunctional items that could be helpful in a survival situation. These 10 lifesavers won't weigh you down. They're compact enough to stash in your backpack — and some in your pockets, too — so you'll be prepared without feeling like you're carrying the kitchen sink.
Before venturing on hiking trails, visit the store and obtain these vital essentials. They could transform a potentially problematic circumstance into a minor inconvenience, enabling you to resume roasting marshmallows and relishing nature's wonders.
Braun 1800 Lumen Rechargeable Waterproof Tactical LED Flashlight
When camping in nature, a bright flashlight is crucial. It illuminates your path during nighttime adventures, it serves as a signaling device if assistance is required, and the beam can also startle potential threats. The Braun 1800 Lumen Rechargeable Tactical LED Flashlight, priced at $29.99, packs serious power in a built-to-last design. This isn't some wimpy beam either — it throws light a whopping 740 feet away!
This flashlight's tough aluminum body is built to take a beating, and its IPX7 waterproof rating means you can use it no matter the weather. This flashlight offers spot and floodlight modes, and a twist-focus zoom lets you switch between them easily. The built-in rechargeable battery lasts for eight hours on a single charge, and it only takes three hours to fully juice it back up with the included micro USB cable. Plus, a heavy-duty clip lets you attach it to your backpack or cap for hands-free use, which can be a lifesaver when navigating uneven terrain at night. The tail-mounted push button allows for an easy activation without fumbling with a switch on the side.
Finally, this flashlight offers three brightness modes: low, high, and turbo. So, whether you need a little light to navigate around the campsite or a ton of light for emergencies, this Braun flashlight has you covered.
Magnesium fire starter
The Magnesium Fire Starter, priced at $1.99, is a compact and essential fire-making kit that fits in your palm. You get a built-in flint and a serrated blade on the handle. Scrape the magnesium rod with the blade to make shavings, then strike the flint with the same blade — sparks fly, igniting the magnesium shavings.
The device measures just three inches in length, making it truly pocket-sized. Its compact dimensions make it ideal for carrying on any trip where you might need to start a fire, from casual camping or hiking to emergency survival situations. Even better, the entire tool weighs only 0.10 pounds, which is a negligible weight to add to your gear.
Its ability to generate a substantial number of fires from a single tool makes it a reliable addition for both seasoned outdoor enthusiasts and casual campers. Don't wait until you're lost to test this thing out. Play with it at home or on a camping trip. Try different tinder to see what catches fire the fastest. You might be surprised what works — and what doesn't. This way, you'll be a fire-starting pro next time you're outdoors.
StikTek Cloth-Back Silver Duct Tape
StikTek Silver Duct Tape is a survivalist's secret weapon. Stuck in a downpour with no tent? Duct tape can patch a leaky roof or be used to rig up a basic tarp shelter. Need a quick sleeping bag repair? This tape can handle that too. Minor cut? Duct tape can create a makeshift bandage — though always clean the wound first. Need to splint a sprained ankle? Wrap it up with some padding and duct tape for temporary support. Lost and need help? The shiny silver backing makes it a great tool to signal rescuers. You can hang a giant SOS sign from a tree. A vibrant fluorescent or reflective tape will work best to catch the eye.
Duct tape is a lifesaver, but not a miracle worker. For serious injuries, seek professional medical help as quickly as possible. Still, for quick fixes and wilderness hacks, this $4.79 StikTek tape is a must-have for any outdoor adventurer.
Gordon 8 in. Survival/Hunting Knife
The Gordon 8-inch Survival/Hunting Knife is your pocket-sized lifeline. Priced at $8.99, this knife boasts an 8-inch stainless-steel blade, which is designed for slicing meat, sawing through small branches, or even chopping wood in an emergency. The sawtooth edge on half the blade adds some serious bite for tougher tasks. Plus, the hefty guard protects your fingers while you get down and dirty.
Even better, this knife hides a secret compartment in the aluminum handle, packed with a sewing kit, fishing line and hook to reel in your dinner, a compass, and even fire starters. The aluminum handle keeps the weight down to 1.2 pounds, so you can carry all this functionality without feeling like you're lugging around a brick. It's like a tiny MacGyver toolkit in your hand.
The knife also comes with a sheath, so you can safely strap it securely to your backpack and be ready for anything. It might not be Rambo's ultimate blade, but for the price, the Gordon knife packs a surprising survival punch.
Daisy Outdoor Products F16 Slingshot
The Daisy Outdoor Products F16 Slingshot packs a punch, thanks to its solid steel frame that can withstand the pressure of surgical-grade tubing. That means you can launch 1/4-inch to 1/2-inch projectiles with enough force to take down small game or scare off a predator.
The extra wide fork gives you a stable platform to aim, and the molded sure-grip handle keeps your shot steady. Priced at $8.99, it is small in stature but big in impact. The surgical-grade tubing translates to high tension and force, meaning your projectile gets some serious speed behind it. This slingshot isn't picky about ammo and works well with multiple sizes of steel or glass shot, giving you options depending on your target.
The Daisy F16 Slingshot can be a reliable tool to get you out of a sticky situation. Hitting a bullseye with a slingshot takes skill, but the molded grip handle ensures a steady hold, while the extra wide fork provides a stable platform for your ammo. While it's not a hunting rifle, in a survival situation the F16 slingshot can certainly help you hunt small game or scare off predators. And at under half a pound, it won't weigh you down.
Sabre Pepper Spray
If you're looking for a practical self-defense tool in the wild, the Sabre Pepper Spray is worth considering. Priced at $9.99, it's the go-to pepper spray for professional law enforcement officials for a reason. It's also a compact device, as each canister weighs just 0.20 pounds, making it easy to carry around.
What sets this pepper spray apart is its effectiveness. It claims to have double the strength compared to many other brands. This means it is very effective in potentially stopping an attacker more efficiently and giving you time to get to safety. It's also designed to provide up to five times more shots per can than its competitors.
The design of the canister is user-friendly too. It includes a sturdy finger grip case that helps you aim more accurately, which is a significant advantage in a high-stress situation. There's also a twist lock on the can, a simple yet vital feature to prevent the spray from discharging accidentally. This pepper spray also comes with a handy key ring chain and a snap clip, which makes it easy to attach the spray to accessible spots like your backpack or belt loop. That way, it's always within reach when you need it quickly.
10 x 50 Wide Angle Binoculars
These 10 x 50 Wide Angle Binoculars from Harbor Freight are great for navigating unfamiliar terrain. The wide field of view lets you scan a vast area quickly so you can identify landmarks, potential dangers, or a stream reflecting sunlight.
Priced at $19.99, these binoculars are built for the rough stuff and can take a tumble along with you. The rubber-coated aluminum frame protects them from bumps and scrapes, and the folding eye cups adjust for comfortable use, no matter the situation. Plus, they're compact — just 6.5 inches long — so they fit neatly into your backpack, always at the ready. They even come with a carrying case and strap, which keeps them safe and secure on your wild adventure.
These binoculars aren't top-of-the-line. However, the price is right and they might just save your life by helping you avoid hidden dangers. In the wild, that kind of functionality is worth its weight in gold.
HotHands Hand Warmer Value Pack
The HotHands Hand Warmer Value Pack might seem like a simple gadget, but these little lifesavers can make a big difference. These single-use warmers activate with air, reaching a cozy temperature within 15 to 30 minutes. No lighter fluid, no mess — just a shake and feel almost immediate warmth for up to 10 hours.
Plus, they're odorless and eco-friendly, so you won't stink up your wilderness sanctuary and it's a win for Mother Nature, too. Priced at $4.27, the pack comes with 10 pairs, so you can keep both your hands and toes warm at the same time.
These aren't fancy high-tech gadgets, but for a few bucks, they can be a game-changer in chilly situations. Sure, they won't build a fire, but warm hands are crucial for maintaining dexterity and morale. They can help prevent hypothermia and keep your fingers nimble enough to use tools or build shelter.
Storehouse 11 in. White Cable Ties
The Storehouse 11 in. White Cable Ties can be surprisingly versatile tools for survival in the wild. These ties, typically made of durable nylon and offer a high loop tensile strength, meaning they can handle significant stress without breaking. Their ability to withstand temperatures ranging from -40°F to 185°F makes them suitable for use in extreme weather conditions, from sub-zero chills to scorching heat.
SensiblePrepper demonstrates that with a bit of creativity, these strong, lightweight, and temperature-resistant ties can become a multifunctional tool in your survival arsenal. After all, zip ties can be employed in innovative ways, such as securing gear to backpacks and performing makeshift repairs on equipment.
Their light weight and compact size mean they can be carried in large quantities without burdening your pack. For a price of $3.49, you get a pack of 100 ties that weighs just 0.4 lb., making them an almost unnoticeable yet potentially invaluable addition to any survival kit. They might not be the flashiest survival tool, but with a little ingenuity, these cable ties can become a clutch multipurpose helper when you need it most.
Steel cowbell
You may not have been expecting to see a cowbell feature on our list, but this unassuming farm tool can be a great survival device. Forget the fancy whistles and fire starters — a simple 1.24-pound Steel Cowbell from Harbor Freight, priced at $6.99, might just be your unexpected hero in the wild.
Steel-welded construction means this bell can take a beating. Whether you bang it on a rock or use it to whack away pesky branches, it'll stay in one piece. The real star is the sound. This tool delivers serious "more cowbell" action, perfect for scaring off curious coyotes or anything of the like. The loud clang will carry far, potentially reaching rescuers. Use the bell to scare off small animals trying to steal your food.
Sure, it might look a little out of place, but in a survival situation, who cares about fashion? The Steel Cowbell is multipurpose, loud, and built to last.
Gordon Emergency Survival Kit
If you're running short on time, you can skip scrambling to gather supplies and grab the $29.99 Gordon 12-Piece Emergency Survival Kit. This 12-piece set i's designed to assist in various critical situations like camping or hiking emergencies.
It has a stainless-steel folding knife that locks for safety and even has a strap cutter in case you get tangled. The handle cover of the spork doubles up as a whistle for help. The flashlight adjusts its beam for close-up work or spotting help in the distance. A wire saw lets you cut branches for shelter, and a saber card helps open food or signal for rescue. You will also find a reflective emergency blanket to stay warm and a survival bracelet that might even unravel into useful cord.
The kit includes a water bottle clip and rudimentary fishing tools to catch your dinner — or at least bait. Fire is crucial for survival, so the Gordon kit throws in a fire starter and a bellow to help get those flames going. Finally, the tactical pen with a glass breaker can shatter car windows and double as a self-defense tool in a pinch. The whole kit comes in a water-resistant case, so you can worry about surviving, not your gear getting damp. At under two pounds, this kit is a lifesaver that fits in your pocket.