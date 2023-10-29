This Heated Jacket And Power Bank Deal Is Perfect For Beating Winter Chill

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

TL;DR: Stay warmer with a heated jacket that comes with its own power bank. The Gamma Graphene-Infused Heated Jacket + Heated Power Bank Bundle is on sale for just $199.99 (reg. $575).

Winter is on the way, and it's going to be a lot more manageable with a reliable, warm coat. For those who still find themselves shivering with even the puffiest, most Arctic-friendly-looking jackets, maybe adding a little technology into the mix will keep you comfortable. Through October 31st only, this Gamma Graphene-Infused Heated Jacket + Heated Power Bank Bundle is on sale for just $199.99 (reg. $575).

This heated jacket was designed with graphene-infused materials, which are supposed to help people stay warm in even the most challenging and frigid environments.