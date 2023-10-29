This Heated Jacket And Power Bank Deal Is Perfect For Beating Winter Chill
Winter is on the way, and it's going to be a lot more manageable with a reliable, warm coat. For those who still find themselves shivering with even the puffiest, most Arctic-friendly-looking jackets, maybe adding a little technology into the mix will keep you comfortable. Through October 31st only, this Gamma Graphene-Infused Heated Jacket + Heated Power Bank Bundle is on sale for just $199.99 (reg. $575).
This heated jacket was designed with graphene-infused materials, which are supposed to help people stay warm in even the most challenging and frigid environments.
Stay snug with an easy-to-use heated jacket
The jacket has a built-in heating system, which, when connected to a power bank, can be activated to give the person wearing it exact control over the temperature setting. It's also designed to distribute the activated heat evenly throughout the body.
Remember that this deal also includes its own heated power bank, which means you don't have to buy one separately to activate your jacket. This HETA hand-warming power bank not only can power up the coat, but it also heats up and acts as an additional hand or body warmer.
