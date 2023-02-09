5 Essential Motorcycle Accessories That Make A Difference

Internet connectivity has become a key resource in the modern world. Drivers demand a connection to the digital world that doesn't suffer from dropped coverage or blackout spots. Motorcyclists are often known to ride out to remote locations and explore places that are far off the beaten path. The natural instinct for riders is often one of wild and unrestricted adventure. This may bring a motorcyclist outside of typical cellphone coverage on a regular basis. But emergency calls and even offline GPS guidance remain a high priority. Finding your way home or calling someone for help if your bike breaks down or you are involved in a collision is crucial and these needs don't fade away based on the path you've chosen to ride along – in fact, they often become more prominent as you stray farther from the typical roadways. Qualcomm may be bringing emergency satellite communications to smartphones, but that will take a while to get here. Meanwhile, Apple's satellite communications package is very limited. But there is another answer.

According to Ultimate Motorcycling, the Somewear Global Hotspot is a great option for riders who frequent the backcountry roads and open terrain that's known to come along with unbeatable views and shoddy service. The device is tiny, weighing just 4 ounces, and is smaller than a pack of cards or a box of cigarettes. Ultimate Motorcycling reports that the tool is waterproof and includes an SOS feature that confirms your plea has been received. The device connects to the Geos Worldwide Response Center and can add crucial satellite internet connectivity for GPS and data service to your phone in even the most remote parts of the world.