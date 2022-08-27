The Reason Motorcycles Get Stuck At Traffic Lights

Motorcyclists are some of the freest drivers on the road. They get to experience the thrill of movement without being impeded by doors, windows, and other elements that box drivers into a car or truck. Motorcycles allow for powerful acceleration, tight turning, and a driving experience that places enjoyment of the road at the forefront. But motorcycles must contend with a unique problem set that car owners simply never have to think about.

Motorcycles often have trouble with stale red lights during low traffic periods, particularly late at night. When other motorists aren't on the roadways, a traffic light can become immensely stubborn, leaving a motorcycle rider waiting indefinitely for the signal to change. This happens because red light sensors make use of magnetic field generation (using the vehicles waiting at the intersection as a source), but motorcycles are uniquely sized and can cause problems in creating the loop required to shift the signal if no other vehicles come along to help out the driver. Many states have passed laws that give motorcyclists the ability to legally run the light in the event of a static red (via Motor Biscuit), but this isn't a viable solution in every jurisdiction.

This means that motorcyclists everywhere need to understand the mechanics of red lights and internalize strategies to force the light to change faster to continue on their way safely and quickly.