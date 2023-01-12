The 5 Best Offline GPS Apps For iPhone In 2023

Travelers everywhere lean on the utility and functionality of a good map app. Maps help us to make sense of the world, and they are critically important for finding directions – whether in the city we know best or somewhere farther afield. Map apps have become exceedingly powerful over the last decade, transitioning from paper maps and hand-drawn routes that our parents might have used to facilitate a road trip to the atlases that rest in the palm of our hand and can provide up-to-the-minute traffic information and route planning capabilities (via Geospatial World). The most powerful apps include business ratings, public transit departure times, and many other great additions that make traveling, commuting, or simply browsing a new town interesting and highly informative.

But maps have limitations, as has always been the case with mapping technologies throughout human history. Early maps provided glimpses of the land, but the distortions created by inaccuracies or ignorance rendered them useless in comparison to the successive generations of mapped landscapes that would continue to come along. Today's maps include so much data and nuance that a stable internet connection is often required to get the most out of them. This isn't a problem in daily life, but what about when your data runs out or you're traversing a foreign country or a remote area and don't have cellular service? These five GPS apps provide the solution for offline navigation.