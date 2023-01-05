Snapdragon Satellite Is Android's Souped-Up Answer To Apple's Emergency SOS

Last fall, Apple rolled out a new feature in its top-tier phones, the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max, which enabled satellite communication in the event of an emergency. If you found yourself lost in an area with no cellular coverage but had a clear view of the sky, you could send for help. Considering 85% of the planet earth finds itself without adequate cellular coverage even today (via World Economic Forum) it's a feature that has been a long time coming and could be a literal lifesaver. This week, Qualcomm looked at that and said, "hold my beer."

Qualcomm announced a partnership with satellite company Iridium and GPS guru Garmin which enables not only emergency communication with satellite coverage, but also those "wish you were here" messages you'd love to send from the top of a mountain, or out on a sea voyage. The feature is called "Snapdragon Satellite" and it's coming in the second half of 2023.

I traveled to CES 2023 with Volkswagen to see the launch of the ID.7, but while I was there, Qualcomm took me out into the desert surrounding Las Vegas to show off this new feature. Overall it's fair to say that it duplicates Apple's effort and one-ups it in just about every way. But it also carried a few caveats as well.