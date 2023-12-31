Who Owns Harbor Freight Tools And How Did The Company Get Started?

It's worth noting the company originally had a slightly different name. When Harbor Freight Tools was founded in 1977, it was actually called Harbor Freight Salvage Company. Though the name would eventually change, according to the company's official history, the goal of Harbor Freight was always the same, with Eric Smidt figuring out early on that he could source tools directly from factories and pass the savings along to his customers.

The Smidts didn't charge out of the gate by opening hundreds of retail stores. Quite the opposite is true, with Eric and his father Allan initially operating Harbor Freight Salvage as a mail-order tool business out of a small space in North Hollywood, California. By 1980, the company had grown enough for the Smidts to open a physical location, with the first Harbor Freight Salvage storefront arriving in Lexington, Kentucky.

The company re-branded to Harbor Freight Tools in 1985 and continued to grow exponentially. In 1999, Eric bought out his father's half of the company, becoming the sole owner and CEO of Harbor Freight Tools. Under Eric's guidance, Harbor Freight has continued to grow and now boasts more than 25,000 associates and 1,400 retail stores. Each is stocked with a vast array of tools and tool storage options.