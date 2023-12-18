5 Must-Have Harbor Freight Tools For Every Home Garage
If you've just moved into a new home and have a garage ripe for a work area, you'll want to fill it up with tools. Garages are nice to have for DIYers, thanks to the extra real estate offered, especially if you don't plan on parking a car in there. The problem most people will run into is building up a tool collection from scratch is very costly. Luckily, you can add tools piece by piece, as Harbor Freight strikes a nice balance of reliability and affordability.
If you happen to be part of the store's Inside Track Club membership, you can save even more money on your purchases. Each tool found here is backed up by high user scores, something that's essential to knowing if you're getting a good item or not. A more in-depth explanation of the methodology can be found at the end of this list.
Bauer 20V Cordless 1/2-inch Drill/Driver Kit
There aren't many better starts to a growing tool collection than a reliable power drill. You can pick up the Bauer 20V cordless drill/driver from Harbor Freight for $59.99. Included in the purchase is a battery, charger, and tool bag, so you're getting everything you need to get going. A power drill is used for a wide assortment of things, whether it's putting together shelves or making a table — in both cases, you'll be glad you have a power drill. This one is very lightweight at 3.4 pounds and comes with an onboard LED light that'll illuminate your workspace.
Another major benefit of this drill is the fact it's cordless. This means you'll be able to take it all over your garage and even use it in your house if you'd like. User reviews are very solid — 4.7 out of five on Harbor Freight's website based on over 5,000 ratings. There aren't many downsides to note, especially for the price. This should hold up very well for DIY jobs and will be excellent for your garage.
Portland 1750 PSI 1.3 GPM Corded Electric Pressure Washer
A pressure washer is a nice power tool to have in your garage because it can be used for a variety of different things. Most people benefit from a pressure washer when it comes to cleaning their car or driveway, but you can also use one to clean off the exterior of your house. With so many uses, the Portland electric pressure washer is an excellent choice if you want something affordable. You can pick this up from Harbor Freight for $89.99.
User reviews for the washer are 4.3 out of five, with over 13,000 reviews on Harbor Freight's website. An important thing to note is this pressure washer isn't cordless. That won't be a big deal if you're using an outlet in your garage and cleaning your car, but you will run into problems if you want to be more mobile. You can always run an extension cord through your yard if you want to clean the front of your house or the sidewalk, but that's not ideal for everybody. For a lot of people, this won't be a deal breaker, but it's something to keep in mind so you're not caught off guard being tethered to an outlet.
Atlas 80V Brushless Cordless 16-inch String Trimmer
While you're not going to be using a string trimmer inside of your garage, it's a good tool to store there if you have a yard or garden that needs attention. A string trimmer will take care of weeds growing in your yard, and grabbing one will allow you to reach trickier spots, like along a fenceline or garage, for that matter. The Atlas string trimmer is a good choice if you're in the market, and you can pick it up from Harbor Freight for $79.99. This is the price for just the tool, so you'll need to pick up a battery for it separately. A lot of people store their string trimmers vertically, and you'll be able to do that in your garage with the right setup.
With over 1,000 reviews on the Harbor Freight website, the Atlas string trimmer has a 4.7 out of five rating. Ditching the gas and going electric has been considered a selling point for many buyers. If you want to do that, it's tough to go wrong with Atlas' trimmer here. Atlas says this can clear up to 3.5 times more area than a 23cc gas trimmer, so there shouldn't be any worries about not having enough juice to finish the job.
Chicago Electric Power Tools 12 Amp, 7-1/4-inch Circular Saw with Laser Guide System
A big space like a garage is a perfect place to start a woodworking space. To make that a reality, you'll need to pick up a circular saw. The Chicago Electric Power Tools saw can be picked up from Harbor Freight for $39.99. It's equipped with a laser guiding system that ensures precise cuts, and the base plate will give you some added stability while using it. Unfortunately, it's not cordless, so you'll need to make sure you're close enough to an outlet for the six-foot-long power cord to reach.
The reviews for this saw are solid — a 4.5 out of five rating on Harbor Freight's website with over 1,900 reviews. The 12 Amp motor will be the biggest thing to watch out for. It'll work out just fine for smaller projects, but cutting hardwood could end up being something this saw isn't prepared for. As long as you don't punch above the saw's weight class, you should be just fine.
Hercules 20V Cordless 200 MPH Compact Jobsite Blower
If you're doing a lot of work in your garage, you're likely leaving behind a lot of debris. Woodworking, in particular, can be a messy job, and having a blower handy can make cleaning out your garage a breeze. The Hercules 20V cordless blower can be a real boon to your cleanup process, and you can pick it up from Harbor Freight for $59.99. The blower has the added benefit of working as a leaf blower or cleaning out your gutters, so there's a lot of versatility on display here. The big selling point is that it's cordless, so nothing stops you from moving wherever you want with it.
User reviews come in at 4.7 out of five on Harbor Freight's website, but some flaws have to be pointed out. The big thing you need to know is this price is for the tool only, so you'll need to pick up a 20V battery that goes with the blower. Other than that, it should be more than enough for your needs, whether it's cleaning out your garage, yard, or both. While Hercules might not be a household name for you, the quality of the brand stacks up quite well with its competitors.
Why were these tools selected?
Every tool here is readily available at Harbor Freight, and nothing costs more than $100. On top of that, everything is backed up by strong user scores, so you're ensuring a good product while saving some cash in the process. A lot of people like to stick with one brand for all their tools, and you can do that as well, but we made an effort to highlight a variety of different brands from Harbor Freight. High scores can be found across Bauer, Portland, Hercules, etc., so it's tough to go wrong with any of the choices. Everything here will be perfect for a garage, even if the brunt of your use for some of them won't be used in the garage itself.