5 Must-Have Harbor Freight Tools For Every Home Garage

A pressure washer is a nice power tool to have in your garage because it can be used for a variety of different things. Most people benefit from a pressure washer when it comes to cleaning their car or driveway, but you can also use one to clean off the exterior of your house. With so many uses, the Portland electric pressure washer is an excellent choice if you want something affordable. You can pick this up from Harbor Freight for $89.99.

User reviews for the washer are 4.3 out of five, with over 13,000 reviews on Harbor Freight's website. An important thing to note is this pressure washer isn't cordless. That won't be a big deal if you're using an outlet in your garage and cleaning your car, but you will run into problems if you want to be more mobile. You can always run an extension cord through your yard if you want to clean the front of your house or the sidewalk, but that's not ideal for everybody. For a lot of people, this won't be a deal breaker, but it's something to keep in mind so you're not caught off guard being tethered to an outlet.