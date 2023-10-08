What Is Harbor Freight's Inside Track Club Membership? And Is It Actually Worth It?

Chain store Harbor Freight Tools is mainly known for one thing: A wide selection of low-priced tools sold under a variety of private label brand names at very attractive prices. Being that the stores strictly carry house brands that aren't available anywhere else, finding the best deal often requires looking up reviews and stress tests online to determine which Harbor Freight products are every bit as good as the retailer says they are. An educated consumer can get some awfully good deals there, particularly since in-depth reviews have shown some Harbor Freight products to be equal to or better than competing tools from much more expensive brands like Snap-on.

Those deals are amplified by various promotions that Harbor Freight runs, one of which is offering specific discounts to members of its Inside Track Club, which costs $29.99 per year. This kind of "club" at retail chains is nothing new, with GameStop probably being the most famous example. But whether or not the membership is worth the cost is customer-dependent. How do you figure out if it's right for you?