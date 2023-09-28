Whatever Happened To Harbor Freight's 20% Off Coupon?

Harbor Freight is well-known for offering low prices for starting or continuing a tool collection. The prices can get even lower with coupons, which the retailer sends out quite often. One such coupon was the blanket, 20% off anything. This provided a massive boon to consumers, allowing them to pick up something that might have been out of their initial price range for much cheaper.

However, the coupon has become rare lately, and some shoppers wonder if it's gone altogether. In early 2021, people openly wondered whether Harbor Freight had done away with the coupon, and buyers chipped in to say they hadn't seen it in a while.

"I have not received any catalog in a couple of months and can't find a 20% off coupon anywhere," The Garage Journal member Jland wrote. "I heard rumors this was coming....if so, it is a bad move on their part."

These questions have continued into 2023, so people have been confused about where the massive savings have gone for years. With that coupon seemingly discontinued, it takes away a lot of what made Harbor Freight appealing in the first place. People gravitate to the store for low prices, and it can get even lower with the use of that 20% off coupon. Fortunately, cheaper prices are here to stay, and the retailer has tried to coax people into signing up for a membership to get their savings.