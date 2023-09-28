Whatever Happened To Harbor Freight's 20% Off Coupon?
Harbor Freight is well-known for offering low prices for starting or continuing a tool collection. The prices can get even lower with coupons, which the retailer sends out quite often. One such coupon was the blanket, 20% off anything. This provided a massive boon to consumers, allowing them to pick up something that might have been out of their initial price range for much cheaper.
However, the coupon has become rare lately, and some shoppers wonder if it's gone altogether. In early 2021, people openly wondered whether Harbor Freight had done away with the coupon, and buyers chipped in to say they hadn't seen it in a while.
"I have not received any catalog in a couple of months and can't find a 20% off coupon anywhere," The Garage Journal member Jland wrote. "I heard rumors this was coming....if so, it is a bad move on their part."
These questions have continued into 2023, so people have been confused about where the massive savings have gone for years. With that coupon seemingly discontinued, it takes away a lot of what made Harbor Freight appealing in the first place. People gravitate to the store for low prices, and it can get even lower with the use of that 20% off coupon. Fortunately, cheaper prices are here to stay, and the retailer has tried to coax people into signing up for a membership to get their savings.
What replaces the 20% Harbor Freight coupon?
While the holy grail of coupons may be much rarer than before — or even gone — there are still plenty of offers to take advantage of from Harbor Freight. You can check the current sales at Harbor Freight by going to the coupon page and browsing the deals. There will usually be a good selection of things to choose from, so you can always count on something being worth the trip.
Although you won't see the massive savings from the 20% off coupon anymore, that doesn't mean the store isn't worth going to. If you often go to the store for new tools, signing up for the membership wouldn't be the worst idea in the world. A one-year membership costs $29.99, and you'll get access to over 200 member-only deals. On top of that, you get early access to Harbor Freight's biggest sales — like their Labor Day sale — before anybody else.
Some of the deals you'll see pop up could essentially allow you to pay for the price of the membership over a single purchase. Having to sign up for a membership to get the best deals can be a bit of a bummer, but it appears that will be the best path forward to ensure Harbor Freight keeps the lowest prices over its competition.