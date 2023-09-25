5 Of The Best Bauer Power Tools Sold At Harbor Freight

Harbor Freight sells a wide variety of tools from many different brands and for many different purposes. While it's understandable to want name-brand tools, you shouldn't discount Harbor Freight's store-original products, especially when said products are brands in their own right. One of Harbor Freight's sub-brands, Bauer, offers an excellent mid-point between tool efficiency and cost value.

Bauer tools are roughly analogous in quality to other prominent tool brands like Ryobi and Milwaukee, but since it's owned by Harbor Freight, you can get a good deal on them by shopping in-store. So, with the cost-to-use ratio firmly established, the question then becomes which of Bauer's tools you should invest in first for your burgeoning toolkit. Bauer tools are rated quite highly on Harbor Freight's website in general, but if you're looking to start from a particular spot, then these five tools will help you get going at a healthy clip.