5 Of The Best Bauer Power Tools Sold At Harbor Freight
Harbor Freight sells a wide variety of tools from many different brands and for many different purposes. While it's understandable to want name-brand tools, you shouldn't discount Harbor Freight's store-original products, especially when said products are brands in their own right. One of Harbor Freight's sub-brands, Bauer, offers an excellent mid-point between tool efficiency and cost value.
Bauer tools are roughly analogous in quality to other prominent tool brands like Ryobi and Milwaukee, but since it's owned by Harbor Freight, you can get a good deal on them by shopping in-store. So, with the cost-to-use ratio firmly established, the question then becomes which of Bauer's tools you should invest in first for your burgeoning toolkit. Bauer tools are rated quite highly on Harbor Freight's website in general, but if you're looking to start from a particular spot, then these five tools will help you get going at a healthy clip.
20V Brushless Cordless 1/2 in. High-Torque Impact Wrench
When you think of a wrench, you probably think of something like a straight wrench, right? Something that you have to manually fasten around a bolt, then spend ten minutes slowly winding it around and around. That may be fine for small jobs, but if you're adjusting heavier bolts, you're going to need something with a little more... impact.
Bauer's High-Torque Impact Wrench is what you call upon when a straight wrench doesn't have the power necessary to remove or fasten a bolt. With the power of its high-performance motor, this impact wrench can forcefully wrench any bolt out of its hole with 1000 ft-lb of torque, as well as forcefully drive a bolt into a new hole with 650 ft-lb of torque. With its three-speed drive control switch, you can get this thing spinning at up to 1,800 RPM, guaranteed to spin even the most stubborn bolts into next week.
20V Brushless Cordless Compact Reciprocating Saw
When you're engaged in a bit of demolition work at home or on the job, you can't rely on a giant sledgehammer to smash all of your problems. Sometimes, you need a more precise tool to carefully cut through drywall, support beams, and other sturdy objects. It's in this situation that a bladed implement is better than a blunt one, and it doesn't get much better than this reciprocating saw.
Bauer's Compact Reciprocating Saw packs 3,000 SPM of rapid sawing power with a precise 7/8 in. cut into a comfortable, compact frame, one that you can easily hold and manage with a single hand. This makes it great for situations where you might not be able to use both hands, such as sawing through a ceiling surface. Thanks to Bauer's proprietary vibration-dampening tech and the tool's specially molded grip, you'll never lose your grasp of the situation.
9 Amp Surface Conditioning Tool
Removing weird substances from flat surfaces is a bit of a complicated process. Something like paint, for instance, is already flush against a surface, so the only way you could get rid of it is to slowly chip away at it from weird angles. The same goes for things like rust and uneven metallic surfaces. Instead of poking and prodding at these surfaces with a chisel or something, just sand the whole thing down with this tool.
Bauer's Surface Conditioning Tool can quickly strip any errant substances from any surface, be it flat or uneven, with its rapidly rotating brush. Just attach a 4 x 4 sanding drum to the front and spin up the motor to get anywhere from 1,000 – 3,700 RPM of rotational sanding action, guaranteed to sand any imperfections or intrusive substances off anything you put it on. Even if the sand drum it comes with wears out, the tool is compatible with any and all sand drums of the same size, no matter the brand.
20V Cordless 2500 Lumen Spotlight
Whether you're performing delicate work in a dark place or are just trying to peek behind the couch to find your lost keys, you can never go wrong with a good, sturdy flashlight. It's one of the most practical things you can own, great for the home, the garage, the camping kit, or any number of situations. If you're in the market for a quality flashlight, you could certainly do much worse than one of Bauer's premier offerings.
Bauer's handheld Spotlight utilizes the brand's proprietary 20V lithium battery tech to deliver up to five and a half straight hours of bright, white light, beaming at up to 2500 Lumens in a long-distance ray. In the event your light's charge runs dry, just slide the battery off and slap in a fresh one, and you've got another five and a half hours of portable daylight ready to go.
20V Cordless 200 MPH Compact Workshop Blower
So, the job's all done for the day, the gadget is fixed, the birdhouse is built, and so on. But now your workshop is an absolute mess, covered front to back in metallic flecks and wood shavings. It's neither safe nor efficient to clean all of this up by hand, so instead, why not use a powerful tool to blow it all into the trash can?
Bauer's Compact Workshop Blower can be easily carted around in just one hand thanks to its lightweight 2.48 lb. frame. Don't let the size fool you, though – this thing's high-performance motor can blow and sweep air at 200 MPH and 120 CFM, which you can fine-tune using the tool's three-speed selector switch. Whether you're blowing a big pile of dust out of the workshop or need to sweep some particulates out of a small nook, this blower's got your back.