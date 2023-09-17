The Reason You Can't Buy Milwaukee Tools At Harbor Freight

Partnerships like this have been going on for quite a while now, and they involve more than just Milwaukee. While it can be difficult to keep track of what's sold where as a consumer — and annoying if you only want a certain brand — Milwaukee is still an easy brand to get your hands on.

If you want to pick up Milwaukee tools, you can opt to shop online. Amazon remains a solid option for online buyers, but you'll notice nothing comes directly from Milwaukee itself if that's important to you. You'll still have the product shipped by Amazon, but the seller won't actually be Milwaukee. This doesn't mean you'll be scammed. It just means you're supporting an individual seller or third-party store when you make a purchase.

For those of you who don't want to go down that path, Home Depot and Ace Hardware remain as both physical and online options. You also have the ability to go after brands other than Milwaukee, and there's no shortage of them out there. While you might not hit the same level of affordability and dependability Milwaukee offers, you're bound to find something from Bauer, U.S. General, or Hercules — just a few of the brands sold at Harbor Freight.