Who Makes Bauer Power Tools, And Are They Any Good?
With so many power tools currently on the market, narrowing down brand preference is more complicated than it seems. A few things should be considered: durability, price, and performance. While these are the main factors in making a sound purchase, many buyers are also concerned with the manufacturer and where the tools were produced.
With over 65 different items in their 20V wireless power tool line, Bauer power tools are a solid mid-tier power tool sold at Harbor Freight. Known for its red and black color scheme, the Bauer brand is most known for its line of wireless power tools, ranging from electric saws to power drills.
However, just because they are a well-known brand name doesn't automatically mean they're good tools. Unsurprisingly, like many power tools on the market, it can be difficult to determine their overall quality. With a bit of digging, though, you can find some info that may influence whether or not you buy from them.
Who makes Bauer power tools?
Harbor Freight, initially established in 1977 and headquartered out of Calabasas, California, owns the Bauer brand. In addition to Bauer power tools, the company also owns tool brands like Hercules, Predator, and Daytona. Though the parent company is based out of the United States, Bauer tools are actually manufactured in locations across the globe. Harbor Freight works with tool manufacturers domestically and overseas to create tools for the Bauer brand. Today, Harbor Freight Tools has more than 1,350 stores and over 7,000 tools and accessories, according to Forbes.
According to Harbor Freight, Bauer tools are designed in the United States but manufactured internationally. The place of manufacture will be listed on the specific tool you are looking to purchase. Like many tools, including Ryobi, Milwaukee, and Hart, many of them are manufactured overseas in Asia. This actually says little about the tool's overall performance or quality, as many major brands use factories and manufacturing facilities overseas.
Bauer tools compared to competitors
When it comes to quality, Bauer tools are about on par with other mid-range tool brands like Ryobi and Hart and are a great option for home improvement projects if you're on a budget. While the quality depends largely on the type of tool you're using, generally, their lines of cordless and corded power tools have overall high ratings. When it comes to power, their 20V Cordless 1/2 in. Drill/Driver ranks just a bit lower in terms of torque at 450 lbs-in compared to the Ryobi ONE+, which comes in at 515 lbs-in, and the Hart 20V cordless' 550 lbs-in of torque.
However, where Bauer shines is in affordability. The same cordless drill with battery costs $59.99 at Harbor Freight, whereas the Ryobi 18V ONE+ with battery costs $77.32 on Amazon, and the Hart 20V cordless with battery costs $99 at Walmart. Prices are also cheaper on other cordless power devices, like the Bauer 20V Pole Saw, which sells for $79.99 on Harbor Freight, whereas the Hart 20V Pole Saw costs $120.40 at Walmart. Similarly, the Ryobi Cordless Electric Pole Saw costs $157 on Amazon.
Bauer tools are a good mid-range option
While Bauer may not boast the same quality as top-of-the-line home improvement tools like Milwaukee and DeWalt, they are a serviceable mid-range option made of solid parts with modern designs and more-than-adequate batteries. With a wide range and selection available at Harbor Freight, it's important to examine individual tools that you're looking to purchase.
Some Bauer power tools are reviewed better than others, and while overall, their line of power tools is generally reviewed well, there are certain tools to avoid. Notably, while many reviews are generally positive for the Bauer 15 Amp 14 in. Portable Concrete Pull Saw, there are some less than stellar reviews pointing to lower-than-desired power, with some of the worst reviews complaining that the tool would shut down when cutting heavy materials.
While most Bauer tools will be more than serviceable for home improvement projects, like all mid-range power tools marketed towards the general public, considerations should be taken if these tools are meant to serve on a construction site or used for other industrial purposes.