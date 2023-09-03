Are Hart Power Tools From Walmart Any Good?

In the world of power tools, there are a ton of different options to choose from. Hart power tools are an exclusive line of power tools sold by Walmart. Known for its affordable wireless 20V and 40V tools like its brushless driver, Hart has been most frequently compared to Ryobi tools, sold at Home Depot.

Hart is owned by Techtronic Industries (TTI), a Hong Kong-based company that also manufactures other popular brands, including Ryobi, Milwaukee, and Hoover. Established in Los Angeles in 1983 as Hart Tool Co., the company initially produced framing hammers that would influence future designs. In 2007, the company was purchased by TTI.

Most people, however, know Hart for its sleek black, white, and blue color scheme and recognize its predominant displays at Walmart. If you've considered picking up the Hart tools brand but were unsure if it was worth it, more information about the tools might help you make a solid purchasing decision.