Are Hart Power Tools From Walmart Any Good?
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
In the world of power tools, there are a ton of different options to choose from. Hart power tools are an exclusive line of power tools sold by Walmart. Known for its affordable wireless 20V and 40V tools like its brushless driver, Hart has been most frequently compared to Ryobi tools, sold at Home Depot.
Hart is owned by Techtronic Industries (TTI), a Hong Kong-based company that also manufactures other popular brands, including Ryobi, Milwaukee, and Hoover. Established in Los Angeles in 1983 as Hart Tool Co., the company initially produced framing hammers that would influence future designs. In 2007, the company was purchased by TTI.
Most people, however, know Hart for its sleek black, white, and blue color scheme and recognize its predominant displays at Walmart. If you've considered picking up the Hart tools brand but were unsure if it was worth it, more information about the tools might help you make a solid purchasing decision.
Hart power tools are affordable mid-range options
Though many claim that Hart tools are made of inferior materials, there's more to the story. While Hart tools are an affordable line of power tools, they are certainly not the cheapest on the market — nor the cheapest option at Walmart. This also applies to the quality of the tools, as it is a step up from lower tiers of power tools, with similar quality to that of Ryobi, Bauer, and Craftsman.
That being said, some users have complained of low battery life and a lack of power, one of the main selling points of cordless power tools. Hart has put in an effort over the years, updating its battery design to provide a better life for its products. Most Hart cordless products now utilize either 20V or 40V lithium-ion batteries.
While the power tools are not as high of a quality as top-tier power tools like Milwaukee and DeWalt, the price of its product is commensurate with the quality. Users can expect more or less of the same performance as they would from competing brands made of similar materials.
Hart tools compared to competitors
Hart's main competitors are Ryobi (which is also owned by TTI), Bauer, and Craftsman. When it comes to tests and comparisons, it really depends on what kind of tool you're looking to buy. While some of Hart's newer tools have been reviewed highly — like the updated Hart 20V cordless driver, the cordless ratchet kit, and cordless circular saws — other tools, specifically in its cleaning line, have been reviewed more poorly.
Notably, Hart's 20V cordless power tool line has received generally positive reviews for its torque, while the 40V Cordless 12-inch string trimmer has seen mixed reviews with complaints pointing toward poor battery life and durability.
When it comes to price, Hart is about average when comparing cordless drills. For instance, the Hart 20V Brushless 1/2 in. Driver costs $98 at Walmart — while a similar drill like the Ryobi ONE+ 18V Cordless 1/2 in. Driver costs $99 at Home Depot.
While both drills are essentially the same, the Hart drill does have a slightly more powerful battery than Ryobi. Because of this, the Hart drill boasts 550 in-lbs of torque, while the Ryobi ONE+ offers 515 in-lbs of torque. For comparison, the Milwaukee 18V cordless drill has 500 in-lbs. of torque, and normally sells for $216.50 on Amazon.
Consult reviews on tools for a smart purchase
Ultimately, Hart power tools are solid. They are a good mid-range option if shopping on a budget, and can be conveniently found in many Walmart locations in the United States. If you want a higher quality tool and are willing to spend a bit more, brands like DeWalt and Milwaukee are commonly known as some of the highest-tier power tools people can purchase for improvements around the house.
Though some would argue that Hart makes inferior products, the functional differences between other reputable brands at a similar price point are minimal, so user preference and individual experience will vary.
That's not to say, however, that all Hart tools are good. These tools, much like other major power tool brands, vary in quality depending on the tool in question. Before making any purchase, make sure to read customer reviews on more than one website to get a good idea of areas where the tool excels, and areas where it may be lacking. Then, you can determine whether the cons outweigh the pros for the specific project you're trying to complete.