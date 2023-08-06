Recycling Lithium-Ion Batteries Explained: The 2 Methods

Recycling electronics is a delicate process in terms of the actual procedure and how difficult it can be for the average consumer to find a facility to dispose of the items properly. The lithium-ion batteries that power many of today's electronic devices just complicate the matter, as their energy density and flammable insides make them volatile enough that federal regulations govern how they can be transported. When it comes to recycling the elements of the batteries, scientists have arrived at two different techniques: Pyrometallurgy and hydrometallurgy, which must be performed to extract everything even if the batteries have already gone through a mechanical recycling process.

As the name suggests, pyrometallurgy uses heat to extract materials from a battery, generally using an electric arc or a shaft furnace. One benefit is that it can recycle batteries of various chemistries, like nickel-cadmium or nickel-metal hydride, not just lithium-ion. It's not perfect, though. "[T]he process has high-capital requirements and is also energy intensive while requiring off-gas cleaning," IDTechEx technology analyst Conrad Nichols told Assembly Magazine. "Pyrometallurgy produces a mixed metal alloy, as well as a slag stream, containing lithium, manganese, and aluminum. Therefore, this would still require further hydrometallurgical processing if all valuable metals were to be re-obtained at battery grade."