5 Of The Best Labor Day Weekend Deals At Harbor Freight
The beginning of September usually means we can expect the temperature to start dropping and our pets to want to cuddle a bit more often, but it also means Labor Day sales! When observing a national holiday intended to celebrate the significance of the working class, taking advantage of a bunch of deals on power tools and other hardware just seems fitting.
From Friday, September 1 through Monday, September 4 (actual Labor Day), Harbor Freight is running a store-wide and site-wide sale on over 200 items from casters and compressors to welders and winches. You can save a few dollars on a jack, or knock hundreds of dollars off of a plasma cutter — it all depends on what you're looking for, and what you're looking to spend.
But on top of the blanket price drops, there are also a few coupons you can take advantage of (again, either online or in-store). While they may not stack with the sale prices, they do end up saving you more in the long run. Here are five that offer a particularly decent bang for your buck:
CoverPro portable garage
It can be tough at times to find a spot to park SUVs and trucks that will keep them relatively safe from the elements, which is why things like portable garages exist. These oversized vehicle tents may not be as durable or permanent as a wooden structure built on top of a solid foundation, but they will keep out wind, rain, and debris as well as protect against potentially damaging (over the long term) sunlight.
The CoverPro 12-foot by 20-foot portable garage offers just that for your truck or SUV, and at $439.99 it's close to $150 less than its ShelterLogic equivalent. It boasts a high-grade steel frame that can stand up to heavy winds, has been UV treated so it shouldn't fade over the years, and includes anchors and rope to keep it from shifting around during those heavy wind conditions it's designed to endure. Factor in a $60 off coupon (coupon code: 49104081) and you've got yourself a portable all-weather shelter for most large vehicles, small vehicles, miscellaneous tools, or whatever else you can think to use it for, priced at $379.99.
U.S. General five drawer mechanics cart
Someone who owns and uses a lot of tools can benefit from having a place to store them all, which is why mechanics' carts are so handy. The U.S. General 30-inch five-drawer mechanics cart is designed to act as a heavy-duty rolling storage solution and workstation, with spring-loaded latches to keep drawers from opening accidentally and a barrel lock to keep the tools you store in it nice and secure. It also boasts a 700-pound load capacity, in addition to its four rolling casters (two fixed and two with locking swivels) and 90-degree top lid supported by dual gas struts.
Compared to its Snap-On counterpart at $1075, the U.S. General equivalent is already $845 cheaper. Factor in an extra $40 off (coupon code: 49085029) and you've got yourself a sturdy tool storage solution for $229.99. However, in this particular instance, you'll have to track one down manually if you want the extra savings, as Harbor Freight currently has this item listed as "In-Store Only," so no online purchasing right now.
Pittsburgh three ton floor jack
Working on cars (or trucks, or other motor vehicles) doesn't always mean popping the hood open and digging around. Sometimes you have to work up from below. And in those instances, you'll want to have a good jack around to help you get everything off the floor enough for you to comfortably slide underneath it.
Pittsburgh's three-ton floor jack (with rapid pump) claims tough and durable construction along with wide (and sturdy) castors for the sake of stability, so it should have little trouble lifting and holding up to three tons worth of vehicle above your head. Almost two feet above your head, in fact, which it can supposedly reach with only a few pumps of the handle.
At $139.99 it's roughly $65 less than its Duralast equivalent, but this weekend you can get an extra $30 off (coupon code: 49092492). So if you've been looking for a heavy-duty jack and $109.99 sounds like a good fit for your price range, this is one to consider.
Bauer 10 amp rotary hammer
The deals aren't just limited to storage options and supports, though. Actual tools are also on sale: Like the Baur 10 amp 1 to 1/8 inch SDS type variable-speed rotary hammer. This multi-purpose electric tool can be used as both a hammer and a hammer drill (i.e. a drill that also moves in a hammering motion) — kind of like a small jackhammer, in a way.
Bauer claims the overall design reduces vibrations in the handle, so you won't spend as much energy holding it or keeping things lined up. It offers several speed and setting options for use on a number of different materials and surfaces, and the SDS bit system promises a secure grip on the various bits you may be using. It can quickly switch between hammer and hammer drill modes, the side handle can be adjusted up to 360 degrees, and it claims a 3900 BPM impact rate to crack through tougher materials like concrete or masonry.
A similar rotary hammer is available from Milwaukee for around $279.00, but Bauer's is currently on clearance for $89.97 (normally $99.99). And if you grab it as part of the Labor Day sale you can get another $10 off (coupon code: 49110914) so it'll only set you back $79.99.
General savings
If none of the specific sale items jump out at you — or if you'd prefer to browse around and see if anything catches your eye — you could always take advantage of the site-wide or in-store 25-percent off coupon (coupon code: 49080596). Its use is limited to once per day, but with the sale running for four consecutive days that leaves you with an opportunity to get a quarter of the price taken off of up to four different items.
Aside from the once-per-day limit, the 25-percent off coupon only works on a single item at a time — meaning no loading up your cart and using it on everything at once. Other typical restrictions apply as well, like not using it on memberships, service plans, gift cards, or previous purchases, and you can't combine it with other sales or promotions.
There are also specific brands and kinds of items this particular coupon won't work with, so avoid getting your hopes up for anything made by Atlas, Bauer, Central Machinery, CoverPro, Hercules, or Predator. Carts, chests, compressors, generators, jacks, miter saws, power stations, safes, saws, storage cabinets, and welders are also exempt.