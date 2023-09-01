5 Of The Best Labor Day Weekend Deals At Harbor Freight

The beginning of September usually means we can expect the temperature to start dropping and our pets to want to cuddle a bit more often, but it also means Labor Day sales! When observing a national holiday intended to celebrate the significance of the working class, taking advantage of a bunch of deals on power tools and other hardware just seems fitting.

From Friday, September 1 through Monday, September 4 (actual Labor Day), Harbor Freight is running a store-wide and site-wide sale on over 200 items from casters and compressors to welders and winches. You can save a few dollars on a jack, or knock hundreds of dollars off of a plasma cutter — it all depends on what you're looking for, and what you're looking to spend.

But on top of the blanket price drops, there are also a few coupons you can take advantage of (again, either online or in-store). While they may not stack with the sale prices, they do end up saving you more in the long run. Here are five that offer a particularly decent bang for your buck: