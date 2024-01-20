5 Unexpected Things You Can Find At Harbor Freight
When it comes to finding great deals on tools, many people don't hesitate to make Harbor Freight their go-to destination when it's time to start that next project. Whether it's for a simple fix or a complex home repair, the well-known and respected retailer has been able to keep everyone, from professionals to DIY enthusiasts, properly equipped with whatever they need since it first started back in 1977.
The trusted outlet has accomplished this by keeping its over 1,400 locations packed to the brim with rows of wrenches, aisles of power tools, and a smorgasbord of hardware, all at great prices, making it a veritable playground for those who love to tinker, create, and repair. But while its impressive catalog of products available to consumers consists of conventional tools and recognizable specialized equipment, not everything on its shelves and hanging on its hooks is what people typically find at such an establishment.
While it's common to find tools that may not have been on a person's radar or to discover an accessory that will be a huge difference-maker, coming in contact with something out of the ordinary isn't what people usually consider when they think of Harbor Freight. It's no secret the store has a reputation for its hassle-free return policy and excellent bargains, but there has never been much for surprises regarding its inventory.
But anyone who enters its doors or peruses its website hard enough may find a treasure trove of oddities that many probably wouldn't expect to see in the same place customers purchase hammers, cordless drills, wet vacs, and more. Here are some of the most unexpected discoveries found within the walls of Harbor Freight Tools.
3/8-inch 24-carat gold ratchet
There are undoubtedly several ratchets out there for people to choose from when shopping with Harbor Freight, but one stands out as a professional-grade tool with a rather luxurious twist. Anyone who's seen the ICON 24k gold-plated 3/8 inch drive professional ratchet in an aisle was justified in doing a bewildering double take when the amber rays of right reflecting off its majestic surface cunningly captivated all of those who come in contact with its glory. But this lavish piece of equipment, also available online, isn't just meant to be a fancy trinket to show off at parties. Not only is it an efficient piece of machinery, but its extravagant aesthetics give it an edge over its competition.
The gold plating provides a polished finish that looks exquisite and offers superior corrosion resistance, making this particular item not only a unique piece in the toolkit but also a durable and long-lasting part of anyone's hardware collection. It also allows for easy cleaning, maintaining an impressive appearance after every use.
As far as efficiency is concerned, the ostentatious ratchet proves to be a versatile tool for various applications thanks to its precision machined 90-tooth gear-to-gear mechanism that makes it very easy to use in small places and its low-profile head design that offers plenty of clearance when dealing with tight areas where space is limited. The ergonomic grip is another highlight that ensures a secure hold and reduces hand fatigue during prolonged use. With a price tag of $59.99, this opulent piece of hardware is arguably a trustworthy investment for professional or personal use.
Cowbell
Even though each store, as well as the online outlet, has a ton of items to choose from, there are not a lot of things that can be found at Harbor Freight that can boast having the ability to act as both a vital piece of equipment to keep track of farm animals and a musical instrument capable of producing a specific sound. But there is one object that accomplishes these things, and it feels safe to assume that it isn't generally the kind of merchandise people probably envisioned being an option to purchase.
The cowbell has been around for a very long time, and while it may not look like much at first glance, it has gained a reputation over the years for being the center of attention, especially when it's being rung. From serving as a wearable find-my-livestock accessory to a musical asset for anyone looking to make artful noise, there is no better option out there than the cowbell.
For under $10, Harbor Freight customers can get their hands on such a device. Some of the advantages to owning one include its resilience and durable nature, thanks to the fact that it was forged from steel. Covered in a copper-tone finish and topped off by a convenient hanger loop, the reasonably priced product can be utilized for its loud qualities or just as a decorative piece that will undoubtedly get people's attention even without making a sound. It's also just nice to know that if folks ever need one, they know of a place that has been known to have them in stock.
16.5x jeweler clip on eye loupe
Although it does indeed have things on the roster like protective goggles and glasses, Harbor Freight isn't exactly known for its selection of eyewear, which is why some are probably shocked when they unexpectedly lock their eyes onto the 16.5x jeweler clip-on eye loupe. While this type of tool is an integral asset for jewelers, it's essential for anyone looking to get a closer look. The eye loupe excels at magnifying whatever object is being worked on, allowing for precision and accuracy in tasks that require a high level of detail.
The standout feature of this loupe is its dual swing-down lens, which provides a substantial 16.5x magnification. This next-level close-up is achieved through a combination of a 3.3x lens and a 5x lens, enabling users to see things that would be invisible to the naked eye. This eye-opening feature is particularly beneficial for tasks like examining gemstones, repairing small jewelry parts, intricate work with circuit boards, and much more. The one-inch diameter offers a broad field of vision, allowing users to have a comprehensive view of the task at hand, adding to the many highlights of this Harbor Freight hidden gem.
In addition to its magnifying capabilities, the eye loupe features a spring-loaded clip that easily attaches to eyeglasses, making it convenient and straightforward to use. The design not only ensures that the loupe stays securely in place but also provides stability and consistency while working. The clip's spring-loaded mechanism also allows the loupe to swing out of the way when not in use, which is ideal for users who frequently switch between magnified and normal vision during their work.
Metal 0.50 caliber ammo box
One of the more unexpected items shoppers can find at Harbor Freight is a metal 0.50 caliber ammo box. While it may look like it's filled with extra large rounds, the military green box offers a robust and versatile storage solution far beyond just being a place to house an ample amount of ammunition.
It's also built to withstand any threat like moisture or liquid, thanks to the waterproof compression bail latch with a gasket, a crucial feature that ensures that contents are kept dry and secure. The box's generous dimensions measure out to 11-1/8 inches x 5-1/2 inches x 6-7/8 inches, providing a surplus of space for practical items like tools, camping gear, cold weather attire, electronic devices, and more. Users can depend on its sturdiness and durability, mostly due to its heavy-duty matte enamel finish, as well as the fact that it can hold up to 34 pounds.
When it comes to keeping track of what's important and having it easily accessible, the ammo box's design contains a lay-flat handle that makes it particularly useful when it comes to organizing a workshop, garage, or any other area where maximizing space is essential. It's pretty evident that enlisting one, two, or an entire platoon's worth of these bad boys gives owners yet another strategic advantage in the war against clutter, making it a valuable asset for a wide scope of customers.
Vintage brass sextant
It wouldn't be all that surprising to find out that Harbor Freight is probably not the first place people would think of when trying to hunt down old-school nautical devices. But anyone with that thought process would be, unfortunately, incorrect because when it comes to vintage navigation gadgets, the renowned tool and equipment retailer does have a brass sextant available for purchase.
For those who aren't familiar with these crucial components used to voyage across the sea, sailors first began taking advantage of their ability to measure the angle between two things in the sky, like the sun and the horizon, over 250 years ago. When the intricate process is done correctly, the ancient analog GPS allows anyone using it to calculate their position on the planet's surface, making any perilous journey to whatever desired destination that much easier.
The exploration instrument comes equipped with an adjustable arc and a 2x scope. It also has an index and horizon mirror as well as sun filters. While it does say it can measure the altitude of the stars, people who decide to add this piece to their collection may want to consider just utilizing it as nothing more than a beautiful brass decoration.
While it does have many stellar reviews, one person who gave it a one-star rating — left in August 2023 — doesn't recommend using it for navigation purposes, claiming they were lost at sea. It is sure to be a conversation starter that would look great on a side table, office desk, or shelf amongst the rest of the intriguing trinkets collectors who appreciate these types of things would most assuredly have on display.