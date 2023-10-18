5 Harbor Freight Finds That Will Elevate Your Next Camping Trip
Harbor Freight is known for low prices on its tool selections, especially if you have an Inside Track membership, but it offers a lot more than just that. While the retailer is a good source for building out a power tool collection, you can also pick up some handy accessories for your next camping trip. Whether you're tenting, going in a retro-style camper, or even renting a cabin, there's something you can find at Harbor Freight.
Everybody camps differently, so there will be different needs for each person. With that said, there are some universal things anybody can benefit from like a table, chairs, and a marshmallow roaster. If you don't already have a collection of camping supplies built up, Harbor Freight is a very good place to do that for cheap. If you're lucky enough, you'll be able to come away with all sorts of new camping gear for under $100. At the very least, you'll find something useful for your next trip.
Foldable Camping Table
Grabbing yourself a solid camping table is never a bad idea, even if you have a camper. Nobody is going to spend all day inside when they're camping, and if your site doesn't have a picnic table you'll need something to put things on. Harbor Freight's folding camping table will cost you $29.99, but it offers a bit more versatility than a regular table would. This table comes equipped with four built-in cup holders along with a second shelf for extra space.
If you're sitting outside with a group of friends, you're able to huddle around the table and have somewhere to put your drinks while also playing a card game. It's a nice table to have around that doesn't come anywhere close to breaking the bank — making it a perfect choice for new and old campers alike. Its foldable design allows you to get it out and put it away with ease, so you don't have to worry about leaving it out overnight to get rained on or even stolen.
2-In-1 Rechargeable Camping Lantern and Bug Zapper
Many people like to do their camping in the hot summer months, and that means there are going to be plenty of pesky mosquitoes zipping around in the sky waiting to bite. Having a bug zapper that doubles as a lantern is handy as it'll keep you illuminated at night while keeping you safe from insects. Harbor Freight offers a rechargeable camping lantern for $12.99, and it's hard to go wrong at that price.
The lantern claims to have over 20 hours of battery life, and it charges through micro USB. It comes with three different brightness settings and can get up to 200 lumens. The zapper says it'll kill bugs on contact, and that includes moths, mosquitoes, flies, gnats, and any other critter that's bothering you. You're able to set it down on a table or hang it from an awning. Any camper can certainly benefit from one or two of these lanterns thanks to the low price and versatility. Even if you're buying it for just the light, it's a solid purchase.
Slant Leg Pop-Up Canopy
Having good weather isn't always a guarantee while camping, and if it begins to rain you'll want something to keep you dry. The pop-up canopy offered by Harbor Freight can do just that. You'll be getting 10 feet by 10 feet of coverage, so you should be able to fit a table with a bunch of chairs under here with ease. Outside of keeping you dry from rain, it'll also come in handy on sunny days when you just want a bit of shade. You can grab this canopy from Harbor Freight for $59.99, but it's well worth the price of admission if you don't already have one.
Since it's a pop-up canopy, you're able to both set it up and tear it down quickly. This comes in handy when you first pull into your campsite and want something to get the rest of your party out of the sun while you set everything up. You can opt for something that comes with more leg durability if you'd like, but that bumps the price up to $149.99.
Parachute Hammock with Adjustable Tree Straps
A lot of people like to go camping just to get away from the world and relax. If you're catching up on reading, just as an example, doing so while hanging from a tree in a hammock isn't a bad idea. You're able to get the parachute hammock from Harbor Freight for $19.99, coming in at an excellent price for something you're not going to be using a whole lot outside of camping — unless you have a perfect home setup of course.
This hammock comes with adjustable tree straps allowing you to feel as secure as you want. It also means you don't have to tie any knots since you have straps instead. It can hold up to 500 lbs, so there should be no worry about the hammock collapsing while you're lying in it. Despite the support for that much weight, it's still designed for just a single person. The hammock comes with an attached drawstring bag for easy and convenient storage.
Foldable Aluminum Sports Chair
What camping trip is complete without a comfy chair? While you're able to get by just fine without a fancy chair, you won't regret splurging and getting one that comes with a fold-out table and cup holders. You can snag a foldable aluminum sports chair from Harbor Freight for $34.99. Yes, that makes it more expensive than many camping chairs, but you're getting a lot of benefits here. You'll be able to have a spot for your drink, a solid surface to put your phone on, and a sturdy seat to sit in.
The foldable design allows for easy portability, so the price is a bit higher than you might expect, but there's so much versatility that it ends up being a very good value. There are also three side pockets for even more storage if you need it. This chair can be used at the campsite around the fire or on the beach. It's a very handy accessory to have, and you'll always enjoy having a good chair.