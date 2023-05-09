5 Of The Best Retro Style Campers You Can Buy In 2023

There's something nostalgic about bringing a camper to the woods for a few days (or more) away from the daily grind of modern life. Maybe it's because roughing it in the woods is tied into old-fashioned Americana, or maybe it reminds you of your youth and simpler times. Whatever the reason, you can lean into that nostalgia even more by bringing along a retro camper, so your trip really feels like you've stepped back in time.

Unlike classic campers, which are decades old even if they've been kept in good condition, a retro camper can be defined as a newer, modern trailer that is designed to look like it's from an older era, typically the '50s, '60s, or even '70s. Many have panoramic windows and a rounded teardrop shape. They can have the shiny hot rod red and white colors of the '50s or the muted teals and yellows and wood panels of the '70s. Since construction materials for campers are considerably more lightweight (and asbestos-free) than the ones of yesteryear, you can also be confident you're getting modern-built vehicles worthy of your money.

There is an entire market of retro-style campers offered in all shapes and sizes that is currently thriving. The following is a list of the five best retro-style campers (not fully autonomous RVs, but trailers you can hitch to your vehicle) to help you decide which is right for your next camping trip. Whichever of these you go with, you can be assured their vintage designs will evoke the charming days of a mid-century pastime.