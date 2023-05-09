5 Of The Best Retro Style Campers You Can Buy In 2023
There's something nostalgic about bringing a camper to the woods for a few days (or more) away from the daily grind of modern life. Maybe it's because roughing it in the woods is tied into old-fashioned Americana, or maybe it reminds you of your youth and simpler times. Whatever the reason, you can lean into that nostalgia even more by bringing along a retro camper, so your trip really feels like you've stepped back in time.
Unlike classic campers, which are decades old even if they've been kept in good condition, a retro camper can be defined as a newer, modern trailer that is designed to look like it's from an older era, typically the '50s, '60s, or even '70s. Many have panoramic windows and a rounded teardrop shape. They can have the shiny hot rod red and white colors of the '50s or the muted teals and yellows and wood panels of the '70s. Since construction materials for campers are considerably more lightweight (and asbestos-free) than the ones of yesteryear, you can also be confident you're getting modern-built vehicles worthy of your money.
There is an entire market of retro-style campers offered in all shapes and sizes that is currently thriving. The following is a list of the five best retro-style campers (not fully autonomous RVs, but trailers you can hitch to your vehicle) to help you decide which is right for your next camping trip. Whichever of these you go with, you can be assured their vintage designs will evoke the charming days of a mid-century pastime.
Airstream Flying Cloud
The Airstream Flying Cloud is as retro as retro campers get, as they've been a staple of the camping community for nearly a century. They have a unique aluminum look that is clean, simple, and somehow both vintage and modern at the same time. A huge perk of the Airstream Flying Cloud is its versatility, with several different floor plans available if you're buying a new made-to-order camper or choosing from multiple options on the preowned market. This means they're also family-friendly, as you can opt for larger models with floor plans that ensure everyone has enough space.
While the exterior looks retro, the interiors of new Airstreams are decidedly modern, equipped with amenities like HDTVs and top-of-the-line kitchen appliances. Other features include solar panels and battery upgrades, a rear hatch to open up your camper for fresh air and stunning views, and a quick and quiet climate control system. A big downside to purchasing the Airstream Flying Cloud is its hefty price tag. The starting price for its cheapest model is $94,000, and it only goes up from there, with the Flying Cloud 30FB Office starting at $125,000 — though using a retro-style camper as your office is cool enough to justify the cost.
Gulf Stream Vintage Cruiser
Whether you're on the inside or outside, if you're camping with a Gulf Stream Vintage Cruiser, you may feel like you've traveled back in time because it is completely dedicated to achieving a 1950s look. The interior looks straight out of a diner in "American Graffiti" with vinyl booth-style seating offered in colors like teal, crimson, and cream. The outside is just as retro, with a stylish colorful 1950s design and graphics, including matching bumper and rims. The trailer has plenty of space, and features include a grill, oven, shower, Bluetooth speaker system, and multiple bedding options.
While its aesthetics are pretty much flawless, user reviews have indicated that the Gulf Stream Vintage Cruiser is beset with plumbing and A/C issues, which is something to keep in mind if you decide to purchase one. There are various floor plans and features, with its average price costing around $18,400.
The Happier Camper HC1
If you like things to be perfectly tailored to your own needs and preferences and are looking for a customizable trailer, the Happier Camper HC1 is a solid option. This customizability isn't just great at the outset, because you can also change the design between excursions or even within the same outing to suit the needs of your trip.
You can move and stack the parts of its modular interior for storage, camping, somewhere to sleep, etc. A key component of this design is its honeycomb floor, made of durable fiberglass that has a high strength-to-weight ratio but is also flexible and doesn't warp as much from temperature changes as other materials. It's also lightweight, and the Happier Camper HC1's small, portable design makes it easy to travel with. Most standard vehicles shouldn't have a problem towing this trailer, and it can fit in a single parking space.
Another great feature is its huge rear hatch door, which makes it easy to get in and out when you're changing the layout of the interior. It's also great for hanging out and enjoying the fresh air and awesome views you'll get when camping. While it looks retro on the outside, its modular interior has a decidedly modern look, so if you're trying to immerse yourself in the full vintage experience, it might take you out of it while you're inside. The Happier Camper HC1 starts at $29,950 and can be upgraded with features like air cooling, suspension, and solar options.
Shasta Airflyte Retro Camper
The Shasta Airflyte Retro Camper perfectly captures the vintage feel of a 1960s-era trailer, which isn't a surprise because the manufacturer has been around since the 1940s and isn't copying a retro style as much as reproducing its own from decades past. The trailer evokes a mid-century look with period-appropriate colors like seafoam green, hot rod red, and a muted shade of yellow. You won't be roughing it, however, with interior features like A/C, a microwave, and a sizable refrigerator.
Another solid perk is the extendable fabric awning you can pull out when camping beside the trailer. Not only does this add to the Shasta Airflyte Retro Camper's retro look, but the awning is functional and provides shade and protection from the rain. One major downside is that fewer than 2,000 of these retro campers were built and haven't been in production since 2016. You'll have to do a little digging to purchase a preowned model from a trader or owner, with prices typically ranging between $16,000 and $20,000.
The Dub Box
If you're a fan of the vintage aesthetics of a Volkswagen Bus, you'll love the Dub Box, a small camper that evokes the retro design of a classic VW Bus and comes in great color schemes (aqua, dove blue, white) both inside and out. You can also order a custom paint color, which is great if you already own a VW bus to accompany it and want to match them. Its small size and fiberglass build make it easy to travel with while still providing a kitchenette and room to sleep. It also has a rear hatch you can crank open for space and fresh air.
One major disadvantage to the Dub Box is its lack of a bathroom. It also doesn't offer many floor plan options, with just two that are both fairly small. Its average price is around $23,000, which may be a little steep if you're looking for more in your retro trailer.