These Retro RV Campers Look Just Like A Classic VW Bus

In the 1950s, the Volkswagen Type 2 Microbus, known informally as just "the Bus," was a symbol of intrepid adventurers of the world's roads. Whether you were cruising the sun-kissed highways or gazing up at the stars in the wilderness, these sturdy fellas could get you where you needed to go in style and comfort. They became particularly prominent thanks to the sheer number of them spotted at the famous 1969 Woodstock music festival, painted in bright, psychedelic colors. Volkswagen doesn't make this model anymore (though they have tinkered with some lookalikes in recent years), but its spirit lives on.

A small automotive company based out of Aurora, Oregon, has taken inspiration from the classic Bus to create its own line of compact RV campers called Dub Boxes. These cool cubes are ready to serve your road-roaming needs, whether you need a comfy spot to lay your head at night or a convenient home for your small business.