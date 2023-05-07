These Retro RV Campers Look Just Like A Classic VW Bus
In the 1950s, the Volkswagen Type 2 Microbus, known informally as just "the Bus," was a symbol of intrepid adventurers of the world's roads. Whether you were cruising the sun-kissed highways or gazing up at the stars in the wilderness, these sturdy fellas could get you where you needed to go in style and comfort. They became particularly prominent thanks to the sheer number of them spotted at the famous 1969 Woodstock music festival, painted in bright, psychedelic colors. Volkswagen doesn't make this model anymore (though they have tinkered with some lookalikes in recent years), but its spirit lives on.
A small automotive company based out of Aurora, Oregon, has taken inspiration from the classic Bus to create its own line of compact RV campers called Dub Boxes. These cool cubes are ready to serve your road-roaming needs, whether you need a comfy spot to lay your head at night or a convenient home for your small business.
The Adventure Camper
The main model in the Dub Box line is the Adventure Camper, a 12x6 compact trailer. Unlike the VW Bus, Dub Boxes aren't standalone vehicles. They only have two wheels and aren't equipped with an engine, so they need to be towed by a car or truck. What you lose in locomotion, though, you get in return as amenities.
The interior of the Adventure Camper features a spacious dinette that folds out into a cushy bed, as well as a kitchenette with a two-burner stovetop, a small refridgerator, a water heater, and both fresh and gray water tanks. There's even a retractable outdoor shower attachment. Don't worry about storage space, either, as there are plenty of maple-paneled cabinets and drawers. If you feel the inside is too cramped, you can —literally — raise the roof with a simple hand-crank, revealing a pop-top with built-in weather and bug-resistant curtains. As long as you've got a car to lug it around, the Adventure Camper can serve as a cozy home away from home.
The Dinky-Lite Camper
If you're planning a trip by yourself and don't need as much space or as many amenities, the secondary Dub Box model, the Dinky-Lite Camper, is for you. This squared slugger features the same comfortable interior as the Adventure Camper, but in a slightly trimmed-down size. The Dinky-Lite comes in two versions with differing amenities.
The Dinky Sleeper features a simpler setup with a dinette that folds out into a bed, and a pop-top ceiling with curtains. If you don't do your own cooking and have a separate source for your water, this model will work fine. On the other hand, the Dinky Sleeper + Kitchenette features the same amenities, plus a compact kitchenette with a stove and water storage, as well as an outdoor shower attachment. Even with these extra features, the Dinky-Lite is still smaller and lighter than the Adventure Camper model, so it's a perfect fit for low-maintenance travelers or shorter trips.
Tailored to your preferences
Much like the VW Bus, one of the biggest appeals of the Dub Box line is its inherent customizability. Both Adventure Campers and Dinky-Lites can be decked out with additional features like a roof fan, a retractable awning, portable toilets and coolers, and curtain tracks.
More interestingly, though, Dub Boxes can also be fitted with business tools like countertops and appliances. Want to start your own food truck? Your Dub Box can pop out into a mobile diner at a moment's notice with the right attachments. You can even commission custom graphics for the sides of your Dub Box to really give it some creative, branded flair.
If you're interested in getting a Dub Box for yourself, the company's website has a list of options and attachments. Or, if you happen to live in Oregon, you can make a trip to the company's physical showroom in Aurora.