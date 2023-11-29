5 Of The Brightest Flashlights Of 2023 Ranked

While the flashlight function on your smartphone may be handy when navigating through a darkened room or exploring a cupboard, you'll likely need something more heavy-duty if you go to the basement or engage in outdoor activities. Cheap, underpowered flashlights are also likely to let you down if you're hiking or camping, so you may want to opt for something higher quality.

You may see ads on social media or products on Amazon boasting about their flashlights producing hundreds of thousands of lumens of light. This usually isn't the case, and the products in question are likely fake. There are also very bright but lower-quality lights that we've left out. We've dug deep into the subject, looked at reviews from numerous sources, and gauged the opinions of flashlight enthusiast communities to compile a list of very bright light sticks that are actually what they claim to be. These lights are ranked from highest to lowest by the maximum number of lumens their beams can produce. The flashlights in question all contain fairly hefty batteries, but there are some great hand-crank options on the market if you prefer almost unlimited usage over brightness.

It's also worth noting that these flashlights have a high level of energy output. Most manufacturers warn that the devices could damage eyesight, so please don't point these absurdly bright lights directly into any eyes.