5 Of The Brightest Flashlights Of 2023 Ranked
While the flashlight function on your smartphone may be handy when navigating through a darkened room or exploring a cupboard, you'll likely need something more heavy-duty if you go to the basement or engage in outdoor activities. Cheap, underpowered flashlights are also likely to let you down if you're hiking or camping, so you may want to opt for something higher quality.
You may see ads on social media or products on Amazon boasting about their flashlights producing hundreds of thousands of lumens of light. This usually isn't the case, and the products in question are likely fake. There are also very bright but lower-quality lights that we've left out. We've dug deep into the subject, looked at reviews from numerous sources, and gauged the opinions of flashlight enthusiast communities to compile a list of very bright light sticks that are actually what they claim to be. These lights are ranked from highest to lowest by the maximum number of lumens their beams can produce. The flashlights in question all contain fairly hefty batteries, but there are some great hand-crank options on the market if you prefer almost unlimited usage over brightness.
It's also worth noting that these flashlights have a high level of energy output. Most manufacturers warn that the devices could damage eyesight, so please don't point these absurdly bright lights directly into any eyes.
1. Imalent SR32 - 120,000 lumen
The Imalent SR32 claims to be the world's brightest flashlight, and at 120,000 lumens of brightness, there is indeed no competition. You don't have to worry about purchasing obscure batteries either; the SR32 is rechargeable via a USB-C port, and its built-in cell is good for up to 360 hours of light — provided it isn't constantly on the max setting. When you run it at full power, the beam shines out for over a mile. The torch is portable but hefty — weighing in at over four pounds. It's also multi-functional and can be used as an emergency charging source for things like cell phones.
However, the class leader in brightness also comes with a hefty price tag. Expect to pay just shy of $680 for this six-figure lumen light source. Price isn't the only problem either. Some reviewers have cast doubt on the numbers Imalent is presenting, but the SR32 still posts six-figure Lumen levels in their tests. As a brand, Imalent isn't exactly nobody — but there are a few complaints about usability and build quality flying around. Still, if you want something powerful enough to throw up an actual Bat Signal, the SR32 is your best option.
2. Nightwatch NS14 43,000 lumens
Nightwatch hasn't got much of a reputation outside of China, but a few of its models have impressed several reviewers and enthusiasts. The NS14 is about as bright as it gets from this little-known company. Priced at just under $150, it can pump out a maximum of 43,000 lumens in ideal conditions. You can also get it a little bit cheaper if you opt for a battery-free version, though the battery seems proprietary, so this is likely an awful idea. The light is 215mm (8.5 inches) long and packs a 58mm (2.3 inch) head. The body of the flashlight is made from aluminum.
The build quality on the Nightwatch is pretty decent by most accounts, with the only build fault commonly highlighted relating to the tolerances in the battery tube. If you shake the NS14, you'll hear a rattle as the battery hits the sides of its chamber. The spacing between the light modes also comes under fire, with a pretty major leap between the second brightest setting (6,000 lumens) and the full-fat 40,000-lumen death beam this thing can produce at full power. Still, for the price, you're unlikely to do much better.
3. Sofirn Q8 Plus - 16,000 lumens
The Sofirn Q8 Plus is a favorite of many enthusiasts and can throw a tremendously bright 16,000-lumen beam over 1,800 feet. The aluminum flashlight is much more compact than some of its counterparts, so it may be handy if you want to leave something ultra-bright in a bag or glove box for emergencies. Its 1800-lumen setting will run for 10 hours. So, if you need car headlight brightness all night long, this has you covered. Battery life is severely limited if you opt for the full 16,000-lumen output — you'll be capped at around two and a half hours.
The price at the time of writing is $127, though a 20% off coupon is available. In terms of bonus features, it's IPX8 waterproof — so it can survive "continuous submersion" in more than a meter of water. With the IPX8 rating, the manufacturer needs to specify an exact depth and time, but we couldn't find this information listed anywhere. Theoretically, it shouldn't have problems in less than a meter of water, provided you get to it in under 30 minutes. Some reviewers on Amazon have described it as a "tank," so it may be durable enough to take on a rough hike or use for other intense activities.
4. Wurkkos TS32 - 13,000 lumen
The Wurkkos TS32 may be low on our list, but it's still one of the brightest flashlights on the market. It can throw out 13,000 lumens of brightness over a range of 584 meters. The torch has a "floodlight" and "spotlight" mode, so you can concentrate all of that illumination or beam it over a small area, depending on your needs. In terms of portability, the flashlight itself is fairly compact. It weighs just over two pounds, so it's probably too big for most pockets, but it can fit handily into a bag or glove box.
Durability is an important consideration when it comes to any flashlight. They're often needed when conditions aren't ideal, such as disaster situations or outdoors in less-than-ideal weather. The Wurkkos TS32 has IPX8 waterproofing, so it can survive in more than a meter of water for over 30 minutes. It also has drop protection, so a three-foot drop shouldn't break it. The 15,000 mAh battery bank can also be used as an emergency power source should you need to charge a phone or other small device. A full charge can also translate to up to four and a half hours of use. Four LEDs near the torch's control buttons indicate the current battery level. Those buttons also have a lock to prevent accidental activation while the flashlight is transported. The TS23 has an MSRP of $140, but at the time of writing, there's a $40 off coupon available on Amazon.
5. Thrunite TN36 11,000 lumen
Thrunite's TN36 flashlight can throw 11,000 lumens of light up to 386 yards. It's also amongst the most adjustable of the lights we've featured, with a setting allowing you to slide between 96 and 8,000 lumens to find the right spot for your particular needs. This is much better than most other adjustable flashlights, which have several presets you can cycle through. A double click of the switch puts the flashlight in "turbo mode" and unleashes its full 11,000 lumens of brightness. A long press gets "firefly" mode, which puts a tiny amount of light out. Except for "turbo," "strobe," and "firefly" modes, the torch's last setting will be stored in its memory bank and loaded as soon as you turn it back on.
A TN36 with the battery included will set you back $219.95 on Amazon. You can save a little over $20 by purchasing a battery-free version, but then you'll have to find and buy a "4*IMR battery" from somewhere. With dimensions of 5.24 x 2.52 x 2.05 inches, it's one of the more compact flashlights on our list, and the consensus amongst reviews and the flashlight community seems to indicate that this is a well-made piece of kit.