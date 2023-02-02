MacGyver Hacks That Could Actually Work

The original television show "MacGyver" (1985) took a unique approach to action and adventure storytelling, focusing on a character whose primary attribute was resourcefulness. Again with the reboot of the series "MacGyver" (2016), the formula proved worthy enough to keep rolling — this time with a keener eye for fact-mindedness. The original series focused on feats of imagination held together with duct tape and actuated with a paper clip — to such a degree that "MacGyver" became a verb in our pop culture lexicon.

To "MacGyver" something is to solve a problem — or more specifically, fix a hardware issue — without the aid of the tools or instructions generally required for that situation. You'll find the term in several major dictionaries — it's still considered slang, but it's out there.

The 2016 reboot of the show ratchets up the science of the solutions used by the show's main character. Where the original show played it sort of fast and loose with reality, the "MacGyver" reboot hired a science consultant from "MythBusters" to give new MacGyvrisms a faint sense of plausibility. In both series, the viewer is meant to wonder: "could that actually work?"

We've got a list of MacGyver hacks that could actually work — leaving aside the bombs, weapons, traps, Rube Goldberg devices, and ordinary lifehacks you wouldn't be surprised to find a friend doing.