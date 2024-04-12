The 5 Best Tools You Need To Start & Maintain A Great Campfire
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
If you have all the must-have gadgets and found your perfect camping spot, the only thing missing is something to get the campfire roaring. For a lot of people, sitting around the fire is the best part of the whole experience, so it helps to have tools to keep it going through the night. Whether you're trying to make a fire big enough to see from space or something small for a group of friends, many things can help you.
Everything on this list is budget-friendly, so campers trying to keep their expenses down shouldn't have issues picking up something highlighted here. As a bonus, each tool mentioned can be used again for future fires, so eventually, everything pays for itself if you camp often. Each item is backed by good word of mouth and high user scores, so don't worry about picking up something useless ahead of your camping trip. A more in-depth explanation of how and why these tools were picked can be found at the end of the list.
Campfire tongs
If you're dealing with a big fire and need to readjust the wood, sticking your hands into the flame is a no-go. Instead, you can invest in a pair of tongs that lets you grab the wood and move it around without having to worry about burning yourself in the process. Many tools can get this job done for you, and you can pick one up on Amazon for around $20. The Himaly brand has a bundle that comes with tongs and a poker. It has a 4.5 out of five user score on Amazon. This set will work for a home fireplace and a pit, so it can pull double-duty if you like having an indoor fire sometimes.
The big issue you'll run into is moving around charred logs, as they are brittle and can easily fall apart if you try to pick them up. This tool works more for placing wood or picking up fallen pieces than it does for taking already burning pieces and moving them around. The tongs are 26 inches long, and the poker is 30 inches long, so there's no need to get anywhere near the fire if you don't want to.
Coleman Rugged Camp Axe
Many axes will get the job done, but we're putting the spotlight on the Coleman Rugged Camp Axe since Coleman is a popular and budget-friendly camping brand. This axe is available on Amazon for $22.99, and if you're looking for something that can easily split campfire wood, this is the tool for you. In addition, the axe can be used to drive in tent stakes by acting as a hammer, so it pulls double duty for the campsite.
The Coleman Axe has a 4.5 out of five user score on Amazon based on more than 110 reviews, making it a solid purchase. Bigger and better options are available, but those also come with a higher price tag. If you're somebody who buys campfire wood at the campground itself, this Coleman axe is more than enough for that task, but you might have trouble cutting through bigger logs. You might want to invest in a sharpening stone after a few trips, but other than that, it's a solid axe for its price.
Campfire bellows
Keeping a fire going all night can be a struggle if you don't know what you're doing. Luckily, there are a few ways to ease the burden, and campfire bellows are one of the ways to do it. These are great for starting a fire if you're having trouble, so it's nice to have a few of them in a pinch. Blowing through the bellows can get your fire roaring and bring a dying flame back to life — something to be appreciated by your group.
The Texas Bushcraft Bellows are a good option for $29.95, but you can track down a different brand if you'd like. With over 20 user scores, this brand has a near-perfect rating, so you can't go wrong here. You can collapse these away and easily store them when you're done, so you don't have to worry about durability being an issue, and they are very easy to travel with. They extend up to 19 inches, so they're simple to use. The Vargo Ultimate Fire Starter Bellow isn't a bad choice either at $24.95, as those are a bit cheaper and have a 4.3 out of five user score.
Propane torch
A propane torch is a good bet if you're looking for a quick and easy way to start a fire. A propane torch, or any lighter for that matter, will get a flame going and hopefully light your wood quickly. A torch packs a much bigger punch than a little lighter, and you can use the torch for flame-broiling food you cook, so there's some more value included with the purchase here. You can pick up the Koackl Propane Torch from Amazon for $29.99, which has a 4.3 out of five rating from reviewers based on more than 900 scores.
You can adjust the flame depending on your purposes — having a roaring flame over a steak requires a different setting than just starting a campfire. The torch can emit up to 2,450 degrees, so there's not a whole lot it can't handle. To top it all off, the Koackl option is small enough to store away when it's not in use, so it's a handy tool for camping. There are many other propane torches available, so feel free to browse around if you're not a fan of this one.
Fire starter
If you're a fan of the show "Survivor," there's a good chance you've seen the players race to start a fire using flint and a knife. That's not just TV magic — it's a good way to get a fire going. A fire starter isn't expensive; you can grab one from Harbor Freight for as low as $1.99. Harbor Freight's offering comes with built-in flint, a knife, and magnesium fuel that promises to start a fire in wet or windy conditions.
The way it works is the blade helps make magnesium shavings while the flint makes the sparks, and those shavings can burn up to 5,400 degrees. If everything goes according to plan, a fire should be able to start in no time, even if it's cold and wet outside. With more than 2,300 user scores, the Harbor Freight fire starter has a 4.5 out of five user score. The good thing here is that even if it doesn't work for you, it won't be a big hit to your wallet.
Why were these five tools picked?
There are many ways to get a fire going, and the majority of the options are quite inexpensive. While you might be fine dumping a bottle of lighter fluid on your wood and lighting it, that's not always going to be the most effective way. Once the fire is going, you'll want to find easy ways to keep it going through the night, so things like the tongs and bellows can come in handy.
Good user scores back each tool here, so you know they served people well while they tried to start a fire. Camping can be expensive — especially if you're bringing along power tools — but it can be as expensive or as cheap as you want it to be. Everything here is reusable, so you'll get added value if you camp a lot. If you come equipped with these tools for your next trip, you'll surely be a hit among your friends and family as you keep the fire going through the day and night.