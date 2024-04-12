The 5 Best Tools You Need To Start & Maintain A Great Campfire

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you have all the must-have gadgets and found your perfect camping spot, the only thing missing is something to get the campfire roaring. For a lot of people, sitting around the fire is the best part of the whole experience, so it helps to have tools to keep it going through the night. Whether you're trying to make a fire big enough to see from space or something small for a group of friends, many things can help you.

Everything on this list is budget-friendly, so campers trying to keep their expenses down shouldn't have issues picking up something highlighted here. As a bonus, each tool mentioned can be used again for future fires, so eventually, everything pays for itself if you camp often. Each item is backed by good word of mouth and high user scores, so don't worry about picking up something useless ahead of your camping trip. A more in-depth explanation of how and why these tools were picked can be found at the end of the list.