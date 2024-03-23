6 Highly Recommended Power Tools To Bring Camping

When packing for a camping trip, you're likely to bring the most essential camping gadgets like cooking and sleeping gear. However, there's a chance you may find yourself in a predicament that will require some heavy-duty tools. For example, if you're driving along backcountry roads to find a secluded spot for truck bed camping, there could be branches in the way that need to be removed.

It's a good idea to consider bringing some power tools to help with certain aspects of camping. Many of the most popular power tool lines like Dewalt and Ryobi have an array of tools that would come in handy. Makita has even created a whole outdoor adventure power tool line with camping and outdoor enthusiasts in mind.

As attested by reviews from consumers — and our own experience using tools while camping — here are six highly recommended power tools to bring with you next time you trek out into the wilderness. A more thorough explanation of our methodology for selecting these products can be found at the end of this list.