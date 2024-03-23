6 Highly Recommended Power Tools To Bring Camping
When packing for a camping trip, you're likely to bring the most essential camping gadgets like cooking and sleeping gear. However, there's a chance you may find yourself in a predicament that will require some heavy-duty tools. For example, if you're driving along backcountry roads to find a secluded spot for truck bed camping, there could be branches in the way that need to be removed.
It's a good idea to consider bringing some power tools to help with certain aspects of camping. Many of the most popular power tool lines like Dewalt and Ryobi have an array of tools that would come in handy. Makita has even created a whole outdoor adventure power tool line with camping and outdoor enthusiasts in mind.
As attested by reviews from consumers — and our own experience using tools while camping — here are six highly recommended power tools to bring with you next time you trek out into the wilderness. A more thorough explanation of our methodology for selecting these products can be found at the end of this list.
Ridgid 18V Cordless LED Spotlight
A flashlight is a camping necessity, and owning one that uses a rechargeable battery is both environmentally friendly and cost-efficient. Home Depot sells Ridgid's 18V Cordless LED Spotlight. It comes with a 4.8 out of five rating from over 100 buyers. Three brightness settings can go up to 3,200 Lumens with a 670-yard beam distance, which is plenty to help keep you safe in the wilderness. This light also has a 190-degree pivoting head and tripod mount, so it's extremely versatile. Additionally, with a Ridgid 18V 6.0Ah battery, you'll get approximately 10 hours of light.
Of the written reviews, several people talk positively about the brightness of the light stating that it could light up an entire backyard and potentially direct air traffic, jokingly of course. However, one reviewer stated that the light is more yellow than white, even though the description states it is an LED. In the end, though, the light does the job, especially for an overnight camping trip.
Dewalt 20V Max Compact Blower
Being outdoors, you can expect to find debris lying around a campsite. However, instead of trying to pick everything up by hand or sweeping it away, you can use a blower. As a personal recommendation, Dewalt sells its 20V Compact Blower that doesn't take up too much space but still has amazing power to blow away leaves and even smaller pieces of rock and sticks to make your campsite as good as new. At Home Depot, this blower received a 4.2 out of five rating from over 900 buyers.
It comes with a three-speed selector and a variable speed trigger so you have full control over the amount of wind coming from the tool. The blower also has a trigger lock-on which will help to reduce any hand cramps from holding the trigger too long. This blower also comes with three different nozzle attachments for more or less concentrated blowing. From personal experience, using the two more isolated nozzles lets you do other things like blow up a flotation device or an air mattress.
Makita 18V LXT Power Source with 2 USB Ports
Power tool batteries can be used for more than powering your drill or circular saw. You can use them as a general power source as well. Makita has an 18V LXT Power Source with 2 USB Ports that connect to any of your Makita 18V batteries and transform into a personal power bank for all types of electronics. This power source has a 4.9 out of five rating from over 200 buyers on Home Depot. Reviews state that it works great for phones, tablets, and other devices, and with the 2.1 output, the charging speed is decent.
It's easy to use. The two USB ports each have a 2.1 Amp output. You can connect your power cables to it and charge anything from your phone to a rechargeable flashlight. It also comes with a no-nonsense on/off switch to preserve power and a belt clip, so you don't have to carry the device around by hand. You can attach any of Makita's 18V batteries to the power source, but the bigger the battery, the more use you'll get out of the tool.
STIHL 12 in. 36V Battery Chainsaw
A chainsaw is one of the best power tools to bring camping, but a gas-powered one can be more trouble than an electric chainsaw. STIHL's 12 in. 36V Battery Chainsaw is compact enough to take camping while being large enough to handle heavy-duty trees that may be in your way or carve up some prime firewood. The bar length is 12 inches, which gives the chainsaw a maximum cutting diameter of 24 inches. It's also incredibly lightweight only weighing 8.4 pounds and has low vibration and quick chain adjustment.
This chainsaw comes with a 4.8 out of five rating from over 800 buyers. A few reviewers who have used it while out with their ATVs state that the power tool worked great for clearing paths and held a good charge for their trek out in the woods. However, some have stated they wish the chainsaw had more power when going up against thicker branches and logs. That said, you could always go bigger and more powerful. Though, it would take up more room, use up more battery life, and be heavier.
Milwaukee M18 Portable Inflator
The overlanding experience can come with a trek out to the backcountry on roads less traveled, and with that, you may need to deflate your tires and inflate them again later on. To do so, you'll want to carry around a tire inflator. Milwaukee's M18 Portable Inflator comes with 4.8 out of five rating from over 1,800 buyers. The company claims it is the fastest 18V cordless tire inflator on the market and can top off a 33-inch tire in under a minute — however, there's no indication how low the tire would be. Some reviews state that the inflator does work fairly quickly compared to other battery-operated ones they have used.
This inflator comes with an inflation needle, inflator nozzle, presto chuck, and a Schrader chuck for versatile inflating needs. Additionally, it has a digital auto pressure check indicator and anti-vibration rubber feet for stability. There are also four memory slots to add presets, which is great if you want to attach the inflator to your vehicle and finish packing up camp.
Ryobi One+ HP 18V 1/4 hp Transfer Pump
For extended camping trips, filtered water can be an issue. In that case, if you have access to a clear stream and want to easily pull water out without getting wet, there's a power tool for that. With a 4.1 out of five rating from Home Depot, the Ryobi One+ HP 18V 1/4 hp Transfer Pump gives you the technology to pull water from one source and store it elsewhere. It works using an on/off switch and has three variable speeds along with an automatic shutdown if water is no longer detected. There's even a three-mode automatic shutdown timer, so you can turn it on and walk away for a few minutes if need be.
The set sold at Home Depot comes with an intake hose, a 2.0Ah battery, and a charger. To use the power tool, attach the intake hose to the water inlet and place it in the water. Attach another hose to the water outlet and place it in the container to collect the water. After that, turn the machine on and let it do the work for you.
How we chose these camping-approved power tools
Each of these power tools comes from a different brand, but many have the same style of tool within their battery lines. It's recommended that if you are not already invested in a power tool battery line do the research to learn which brand is best for your needs then select the power tool options from this list within the battery line if available. There may be some products, like the transfer water pump, that are manufactured by only a few brands, whereas a chainsaw can be found in nearly every battery line.
The products featured in this article were chosen from personal recommendations based on needs for which power tools were used during several camping trips. Additionally, we considered high ratings and positive reviews from other buyers. Each tool has at least a 4.1 out of five rating and is under the price of $300 — all but one tool is under $180 — making them reliable and affordable.