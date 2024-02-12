Truck Bed Camping For Beginners: Gear, Tips, And Tricks

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There are many different styles of camping. For example, you can walk out into the middle of the wilderness and hang a hammock to sleep in for the night, or you could invest in a cool camping RV that can be used year-round in all kinds of weather. However, both of those camping styles are extremes in the camping spectrum. Instead, you can use an asset you may already have — your truck.

Truck bed camping has become wildly popular in the overlanding and off-grid camping world. It allows you to take your truck and create a camping shelter that you feel comfortable with. Camping in your vehicle also gives you the opportunity to camp in more secluded areas because you're not dragging a camper with you, and it also makes you pack lighter, giving you a more nature-oriented experience.

There are many types of gear and tips to help you curate the best personal truck bed camping experience for you. This article contains several recommendations for types of gear and advice for camping based on personal experience and honest reviews from buyers. A more in-depth explanation of our methodology for these suggestions can be found at the bottom of this article.