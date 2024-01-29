6 Of The Coolest Camping RVs Ever Built

Forest City, Iowa mortuary manager John Hanson founded Winnebago in the 1950s, naming the company after his home county. The development of the interstate highway system and subsequent RV boom helped build Winnebago into an industry leader.

Winnebago's current line includes self-contained RVs in every established class as well as travel trailers from under 16 feet to almost 40 feet. One of the most modern and feature-rich RVs offered by Winnebago is the Ekko, which is listed as a Class C motorhome but offers the efficiency and maneuverability of a Class B camper van. The Ekko comes in two variants; the Ford Transit-based version starts at just under $208,000 and the model built on the Mercedes Sprinter chassis starts at a little more than $235,000. Both Ekko models have insulated walls and dual pane acrylic windows, and in each all water tanks and lines are placed inside the van so the Ekko can be used year-round. They both have a 50-gallon fresh water tank, a 51-gallon gray water tank, and a 5-gallon cassette toilet. There is also a heated garage area in the back with a pass-through door so you can access your gear from inside the RV.

The modular seating/sleeping area can be configured to accommodate two passengers while driving and five for dining or gaming. The galley has a portable induction cooktop that can be brought outside if needed, and there's also a retractable batwing awning for shade and shelter from the elements.