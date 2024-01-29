6 Of The Coolest Camping RVs Ever Built
It might be winter in the northern hemisphere, but that doesn't mean those of us huddled under blankets and buried under piles of snow aren't dreaming of summer camping and road trips. When the spring thaw arrives, many of us will be taking to the road in RVs and camper vans, looking to explore our homeland and perhaps even cross a border or two. With some of these RVs, you won't even have to wait for the warmer weather.
Collectively, we've come a long way from the first RV: the 1910 Pierce-Arrow Touring Landau. That camp trailer had a chamber pot toilet, a sink, and a back seat that converted into a bed. By 2021, more than 11 million American families owned RVs, and about a million Americans were living in recreational vehicles on a permanent basis. As you might expect, that means the RV has evolved a long way from the Landau, and many of them now feature up-to-date amenities like satellite television and Starlink internet service, luxurious bedrooms, and kitchen facilities that rival those of any permanent dwelling. Slashgear is here to shine a light on a half dozen of the most impressive RVs on the road today.
Winnebago Ekko
Forest City, Iowa mortuary manager John Hanson founded Winnebago in the 1950s, naming the company after his home county. The development of the interstate highway system and subsequent RV boom helped build Winnebago into an industry leader.
Winnebago's current line includes self-contained RVs in every established class as well as travel trailers from under 16 feet to almost 40 feet. One of the most modern and feature-rich RVs offered by Winnebago is the Ekko, which is listed as a Class C motorhome but offers the efficiency and maneuverability of a Class B camper van. The Ekko comes in two variants; the Ford Transit-based version starts at just under $208,000 and the model built on the Mercedes Sprinter chassis starts at a little more than $235,000. Both Ekko models have insulated walls and dual pane acrylic windows, and in each all water tanks and lines are placed inside the van so the Ekko can be used year-round. They both have a 50-gallon fresh water tank, a 51-gallon gray water tank, and a 5-gallon cassette toilet. There is also a heated garage area in the back with a pass-through door so you can access your gear from inside the RV.
The modular seating/sleeping area can be configured to accommodate two passengers while driving and five for dining or gaming. The galley has a portable induction cooktop that can be brought outside if needed, and there's also a retractable batwing awning for shade and shelter from the elements.
Black Series HQ19
If your camping trips take you off the highway and onto rugged terrain, the Black Series HQ19 camp trailer might be worth a look. This trailer comes in several variants starting at just under $50,000. The HQ19 is optimized for off-road use, with a rugged chassis, dual-axle independent suspension, and all-terrain tires. It's a little more than 26 feet long and sleeps four. It is fully prepped for off-grid living with a 50-gallon general water tank, 16-gallon drinking water reservoir, 26-gallon gray water tank, and 26-gallon black water holding tank. There are solar panels on the roof, two five-gallon Jerry can mounts for fuel for your tow vehicle, and an outdoor shower and kitchen as well.
Some models have a powerful enough inverter to run all the trailer's appliances, so you can truly live off-grid without the need for shore power, and the galley's Dometic refrigerator can run on propane and solar power as well as shore electricity.
The premium Rocky Mountain edition, which is priced at just under $90,000, features 1,200 watts of solar panels with a 3,000-watt inverter and 800 amp lithium batteries, winterized water pipes and tank, a 4-way security camera system, and Starlink system connectivity.
Marchi Elemment
For pure wow factor, it's hard to beat the EleMMent (no, that's not a typo) from Marchi Mobile. Marchi is headquartered in Vienna, Austria but it makes the EleMMent at its production facility in Dortmund, Germany. The EleMMent draws on influences from aviation, yacht design, and auto racing, and on the company's website, founder and president Mario Marchi is quoted as saying," My passion for mobility pushes me forward and my deep fascination for the extraordinary makes my products unique down to the finest detail."
Their top-of-the-line model, the EleMMent Palazzo Superior is certainly unique, with its double-decker layout and large oval-shaped porthole windshield. The interior is finished in white leather and features multiple bars and couches and a slide-out that expands the living space by about 80 %. There's even a rooftop deck for lounging while parked.
The EleMMent is built out of carbon fiber and powered by a Volvo inline six-cylinder engine that produces up to 600 horsepower. It is 45 feet long and has a robust media system including two 42-inch LED screens with satellite TV and wifi internet connectivity, a Steinway & Lyngdorf audio system, and ambient light control. All of this luxury and exquisite design doesn't come cheaply, however; the EleMMent Palazzo Superior will set you back $2.9 million.
Vario Perfect Platinum
Most RVs are designed to bring most of the comforts and conveniences of home to a mobile platform, but only the Vario Perfect Platinum also provides a garage big enough for your car. You won't have to tow your car behind your RV, because the Perfect Platinum has a rear bay that fits a Mercedes AMG GT or Porsche 911, complete with loading ramp and EV charging station. There's also an optional side compartment for an e-bike in case you don't want to pull the Porsche out for a quick firewood run.
The Perfect Platinum's 39-foot body is mounted atop the three axles via an air suspension, and the driver can take advantage of the 360-degree camera system and active driver assist systems to stay safe on the road. The living quarters are finished in leather, walnut, and satin, and the galley has an induction cooktop and dishwasher.
It's built on a Mercedes-Benz Actros chassis; the base model comes with a 10.7-liter six-cylinder turbodiesel engine that produces 422 horsepower, but a 523 horsepower 12.8-liter powerplant is also available if steep mountain climbs are in your travel plans. Like the EleMMent, the Perfect Platinum is not for the frugal traveler. It starts at about $1 million, but adding options like the e-bike loading door, air conditioning, and solar panels can push the cost to as much as $1.7 million.
EarthRoamer SX
EarthRoamer has been building truck-based RVs since 1998, and as the name implies, their products are meant to go anywhere. The SX is built on a Chevrolet Silverado 6500 HD with a 6.6 liter Duramax V8 turbo-diesel engine. It sits on 43-inch Goodyear off-road tires with beadlock rims, so you can traverse sand, rocks, and mud with ease. The EarthRoamer SX is fully ready to go off-grid with 1,600 watts of solar panels on the roof, a 100-gallon diesel tank, and a 120-gallon fresh water tank. The camper shell's outer layers are made of carbon fiber to save weight, and between them is a foam core that provides insulation so that the SX can be used all year round. The interior can seat six adults and converts to a California king-sized bed, and can also be configured for four bunk beds for family camping.
The bathroom has a walk-in shower with a rainfall shower head and handheld shower wand, as well as a separate dry cassette toilet and sink area. The galley has a stainless steel fridge/freezer and granite countertop, along with an induction cooktop and convection microwave. A washer/dryer and wine fridge are available as options. Every EarthRoamer RV is custom-built at the company's Dacono, Colorado factory, and that personal attention and craftsmanship will cost you more than a million dollars.
Safari Condo Alto R1713
If a light weight and versatility are important to you, the R1713 trailer from Safari Condo in Quebec City, Canada could be an excellent choice. This 1,949-pound trailer has a motorized retractable roof that drops for towing and storage and raises to an interior height of 82 inches when you need more living space. It has a king-sized bed that can be converted into two single beds and it has two separate dining areas, one of which can be turned into another single bed.
The R1713 has a propane cooktop and a refrigerator that can run on either LP gas or electric power. The aluminum skin has no riveted seams or welds, and the axle is equipped with electric brakes and an independent suspension.
The fresh and grey water tanks have capacities of 100 liters and 92 liters, respectively, and the waste tank can hold 54 liters. There are two 120-volt GFCI outlets on the interior and one outside. The bathroom has a flush toilet, but you'll have to rely on the outdoor shower or campground facilities to keep clean. The R1713 is the most affordable RV on this list, with a starting price of $53,449 Canadian (about $39,600 US).