5 Affordable Camper Vans That Won't Break The Bank
Instagram and YouTube are rife with posts from intrepid folks touring the world in camper van conversions, eager to share their adventures and tips on how to find the perfect combination of transportation and living quarters, but you don't have to invest a small fortune to find a reliable, comfortable van and become part of the #vanlife trend.
Camper vans are an economical alternative to Class A or Class C RVs, which can cost upwards of $200,000.
A camper van is also easier to handle on winding mountain roads or in places with narrow highways like Mexico's Baja peninsula. Driving a camper van also makes it easier to park in a crowded campground or navigate your way through city streets or park in a superstore or grocery parking lot when it's time to go to town to restock on supplies, and will also save you money on fuel in comparison to a Class A or Class C RV. Let's take a look at five relatively affordable camper vans and what they offer you for your money.
Caravan Outfitters Free Bird
One affordable camper van option that allows you to simply hop in and hit the road is the Caravan Outfitters Free Bird. The Free Bird is based on a Ford Transit Connect chassis and sells for about $47,000. Caravan Outfitters also has a few Free Bird models available for rent for $130 or $160 a day if you'd like to see if the Free Bird is right for you. The Free Bird comes equipped with a bed that measures 6'6" long and 47" wide.
The kitchen area has a dual propane stove, a slide-out cutting board, a flip-out sink with a 2.5-gallon water jug, and a 32-quart refrigerator. The electrical system is powered by an 85 amp-hour AGM battery and includes a 300-watt inverter, 110-volt AC outlet, and two dual USB ports for charging mobile devices. There are four dimmable flush-mounted LED lights and a ceiling fan in the rear of the Free Bird as well. Optional add-ons include an awning, a 5-gallon Dometic portable toilet that fits between the two front seats, and a shower tent.
Thor Scope 18G
Thor Motor Coach makes Class C and Class A RVs as long as 45 feet and costs close to $650,000. The company also makes ten different models of camper van, including the Scope 18G, which carries a price tag of a little more than $125,000. The Scope 18g is built on a Dodge Ram ProMaster chassis, is an inch under 18' long, and stands 9'5" tall, weighing 8550 pounds.
It sleeps two and seats four inside the 6'3" high passenger area, which also has a shower and toilet as well as a kitchen that includes an electric refrigerator, microwave, and two-burner propane stove. It comes ready to take off the grid with a 200-watt solar panel and 1000-watt inverter connected to two group 31 batteries, along with an Onan 2800 gas generator. There is also a detachable 30-amp power cord for when shore power is available.
The cockpit area has a touchscreen radio with Apple CarPlay, Android audio, and a backup camera to make parking easier. The Scope is powered by a 3.6 liter gas-powered V6 and the fuel tank holds 24 gallons. The fresh and grey water tanks each hold 20 gallons, and the waste tank holds 4.75 gallons. You can tow up to 3,500 pounds with the Scope, enough to pull a small boat or cargo trailer.
Pleasure Way Tofino
Another affordable camper van built on the Dodge Ram ProMaster chassis is the Pleasure Way Tofino. The Tofino retails for $94,250 and sits 17'9" in length. The pop-top holds a second sleeping area and creates additional space in the living compartment below. The main area has a convertible sofa bed that has lap belts for when the van is in motion and folds flat into a queen-sized bed at night. The Tofino comes with a one-burner electric stove and refrigerator, but no toilet or shower, so you'll need to find a campground with bathroom facilities or lug along a cassette or composting toilet and solar shower.
It has two 100 amp-hour lithium batteries paired with a 2000-watt inverter and USB outlets throughout the interior as well as a 10-inch LCD control panel to monitor battery charging and capacity, control the 11,500 BTU furnace, and manage the optional solar charging system.
Winnebago Solis 36
Winnebago started cranking out self-contained RVs in 1966 with the goal of keeping prices lower than its competitors. Since then, the company has grown to become a leader in the RV industry, but that hasn't prevented them from producing an affordable camper van more than half a century later. Depending on where you buy it, the Solis 36 can be had for about $120,000.
The Solis is also built on the Ram ProMaster chassis and is powered by the same 280hp 3.6 V6 engine that drives the Scope and the Tofino. The kitchen in the Solis has a 3.0 cubic foot refrigerator, two-burner stove, and stainless steel sink and the bathroom has a removable cassette toilet and shower enclosure. There is a pull-down Murphy bed on one wall to allow for storage below, and the dinette converts to a single bed for additional sleeping space. The Solis 36B comes with a 13,500 BTU roof-mounted air conditioner and a 190-watt solar panel and controller (the 36A has a 170-watt panel).
Thor Twist 2LB
Another ProMaster-based camper van from Thor Motor Coach to consider is the Twist 2LB. This model has similar dimensions to the Scope 18G but is a touch heavier at 9350 pounds, and is slightly more expensive with a retail price of about $131,000.
The Twist has the same kitchen features as its slimmer brother: a two-burner propane stove, electric refrigerator, and microwave oven. The two models also share a full wet bath with a toilet and shower, but where the Scope has a pull-out sofa bed that converts to a queen, the Twist has two twin beds that come together to form one king-sized sleeping surface. Like the Scope, the Twist has an Onan generator and 200-watt solar panels paired with a 1000-watt inverter for off-grid use, although the Twist's fresh and waste water tanks are significantly larger than the Scope's at 27 and 13 gallons, respectively (although the grey water tank is smaller at just 13 gallons).