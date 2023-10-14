5 Affordable Camper Vans That Won't Break The Bank

Instagram and YouTube are rife with posts from intrepid folks touring the world in camper van conversions, eager to share their adventures and tips on how to find the perfect combination of transportation and living quarters, but you don't have to invest a small fortune to find a reliable, comfortable van and become part of the #vanlife trend.

Camper vans are an economical alternative to Class A or Class C RVs, which can cost upwards of $200,000.

A camper van is also easier to handle on winding mountain roads or in places with narrow highways like Mexico's Baja peninsula. Driving a camper van also makes it easier to park in a crowded campground or navigate your way through city streets or park in a superstore or grocery parking lot when it's time to go to town to restock on supplies, and will also save you money on fuel in comparison to a Class A or Class C RV. Let's take a look at five relatively affordable camper vans and what they offer you for your money.