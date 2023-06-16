Major Car Battery Brands Ranked Worst To Best

Car battery shopping has to be one of the least exciting parts about owning a car. Usually, it comes after several attempts at starting the vehicle, or after you had to call AAA to jump a dead battery. Sometimes it's a bad cell, sometimes the battery keeps dying, and sometimes the battery is just ready to be replaced. Whatever the reason, the trip to replace a battery is never a thrilling event. Adding to that frustration is the fact that there are so many batteries available in every auto parts store, dealership, or big box store, making it hard to decide which battery will be best.

A few things to remember before you head inside are to locate the battery's group size, the cold cranking amps (CCA) of the battery in the vehicle, and the age. That last factor might mean the difference between a full, free replacement under warranty and a full-priced new battery. Also, find out if it's a lead-acid design or a newer AGM-style battery that needs replacement.

However, even with that information in hand, choosing a brand of battery is an important and potentially expensive decision. Does the driver want to stick with the original manufacturer's battery brand or a well-known and trusted aftermarket option? Is price the most important thing to this owner, or is it power and reliability? Read on to learn a bit more about the major car battery brands available and why some are better than others.